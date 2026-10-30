



A Rafale-Marine fighter aircraft has successfully completed its first landing aboard the Indian Navy's indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, achieving the milestone on its maiden attempt on 29 October 2026.





The successful deck landing marks an important advance in the Indian Navy's efforts to integrate the French-designed carrier-borne fighter into frontline naval service. According to the Navy, the ongoing trials represent the first steps towards the operationalisation of the aircraft within the fleet.





The landing forms part of a broader evaluation process aimed at confirming the aircraft's suitability for carrier-based operations from INS Vikrant. The trials are assessing the modifications, flight characteristics and operational requirements necessary for sustained deployment at sea.





Before undertaking carrier operations, the Rafale-Marine underwent extensive testing at the Navy's Shore-Based Test Facility at INS Hansa in Goa. These evaluations included ski-jump take-offs and approach landings designed to replicate conditions encountered aboard Indian aircraft carriers.





The trials are particularly significant because the Rafale-Marine was originally developed for operations from France's aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, which employs a Catapult-Assisted Take-Off But Arrested Recovery system. In contrast, INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya operate using a Short Take-Off But Arrested Recovery configuration, requiring aircraft to launch via a ski-jump ramp and recover using arrestor wires.





By successfully landing on INS Vikrant, the aircraft has taken a crucial step towards demonstrating compatibility with the Indian Navy's carrier operating environment. The evaluation process is also expected to refine deck-handling procedures, maintenance arrangements and other operational aspects associated with deploying the fighter at sea.





The achievement comes as India progresses with its acquisition of 26 Rafale-Marine aircraft from France under an inter-governmental agreement signed in 2025. The package includes 22 single-seat fighters and four twin-seat variants, alongside weapons, simulators, training and logistics support.





Designed specifically for aircraft carrier operations, the Rafale-Marine is expected to significantly enhance the Indian Navy's carrier-based aviation capabilities. The aircraft will strengthen air-defence, maritime strike, reconnaissance and power-projection missions, providing a substantial boost to India's naval combat potential across the Indian Ocean region.





Retaining the significance highlighted by the Navy, the official statement noted: "A Rafale-Marine aircraft successfully landed onboard Indian Navy's indigenous Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant on its maiden attempt on 29 Oct 26. The ongoing trials mark the first steps towards operationalisation of the aircraft in the Indian Navy."





Agencies







