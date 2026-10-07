



ideaForge Technology has broadened its tactical unmanned aerial vehicle portfolio with the launch of two new variants under its ZOLT platform, signalling the company’s entry into the long-range intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance (ISR) and unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) segments, Business World reported





The company unveiled the battery-powered ZOLT UCAV alongside the ZOLT Hybrid, a platform that combines an internal combustion engine with battery power to deliver extended operational endurance.





The ZOLT UCAV is designed for tactical combat and reconnaissance missions. It offers an endurance of between two and three hours, a line-of-sight transmission range of 30 to 50 kilometres, and can be launched from altitudes of up to 4,500 metres above mean sea level.





The ZOLT Hybrid has been developed for persistent surveillance and extended-duration missions. It provides more than six hours of endurance and supports line-of-sight communications of up to 100 kilometres. The platform can be launched from altitudes of up to 2,000 metres above mean sea level.





ideaForge has also announced plans to introduce a High Altitude variant derived from the ZOLT Hybrid platform. This version is expected to support launch operations at altitudes of up to 4,000 metres above mean sea level, expanding the platform’s suitability for challenging terrain and high-altitude deployments.





The ZOLT family has been designed to support a broad range of military and security applications, including border surveillance, frontier monitoring, tactical reconnaissance, battlefield intelligence gathering, fire-support intelligence, target acquisition and long-range surveillance operations.





The platform can be integrated with ideaForge’s NAKSH family of ISR payloads. These payload options include electro-optical sensors, infrared and mid-wave infrared imaging systems, as well as laser ranging and target-tracking capabilities, enabling day-and-night observation and mission support.





A key area of focus for the new platform is resilience in electronically contested environments. The ZOLT variants incorporate anti-jam communication systems, GNSS-denied navigation capabilities and onboard intelligence functions intended to maintain mission effectiveness when conventional navigation or communication signals are degraded, disrupted or unavailable.





According to the company, onboard processing capabilities enable faster decision-making at the edge, reducing dependence on continuous data links and allowing operators to maintain situational awareness in demanding operational conditions.





Sachin Pukale, AGM, Product Management at ideaForge Technology, stated that the new variants extend the company’s tactical UAV offerings across a wider range of operational requirements while maintaining a common platform architecture for flexibility and scalability.





He noted that the tactical long-range UAV market is evolving beyond platforms that simply observe the battlefield, with newer systems increasingly expected to contribute directly to mission execution.





The introduction of the ZOLT UCAV and ZOLT Hybrid reflects this shift, expanding ideaForge’s presence in long-range surveillance and UCAV applications while strengthening its focus on platforms capable of operating in electronic warfare-contested environments.





Agencies







