



IG Defence is preparing to conduct the first experimental trial of JWALA, an indigenous private-sector micro-missile that is being developed as a dedicated hard-kill counter-drone interceptor, Economic Times reported





The system is expected to enter system-level testing in the coming months following the successful test-firing of two solid rocket motors, a key development milestone for the program.





The latest propulsion trials validate one of the most critical elements of the missile's design and pave the way for the integration of all major subsystems ahead of an experimental flight test. The company has already developed most of the missile's core components, including seeker and target-acquisition systems, avionics, the warhead package, and associated electronic subsystems.





JWALA is being designed as a compact and comparatively low-cost kinetic interceptor capable of physically destroying hostile drones. The missile is intended to address the growing requirement for affordable counter-UAS solutions as drones increasingly reshape the economics of modern warfare.





The interceptor is expected to engage targets at ranges between 2 km and 5 km, while its engagement envelope stretches from 50 metres up to 5,000 metres, enabling it to tackle both low-flying and higher-altitude aerial threats. IG Defence has set a design objective of achieving a circular error probable of less than two metres at maximum range.





Propulsion is provided by a dual-pulse solid rocket motor combined with fin-control mechanisms. The recently completed rocket-motor firings served as an important validation of this propulsion architecture as the missile progresses towards full-system integration.





According to the company, JWALA will carry a pre-fragmented high-explosive warhead weighing between 0.5 kg and 1.5 kg. Equipped with a proximity fuze, the missile is intended to function as a hard-kill interceptor capable of neutralising hostile drones before they can threaten protected assets.





The system is also being configured around a truck-mounted multi-canister launcher, giving operators a mobile platform capable of carrying multiple interceptors for sustained counter-drone operations. Reaction time is projected to be under seven seconds from target detection to missile launch, enabling a rapid response against emerging aerial threats.





A key feature of the project is its integration into IG Defence's AI-enabled GRID Defend battle-management ecosystem. Rather than operating as a standalone weapon, JWALA will serve as the hard-kill effector within a broader sensor-to-shooter architecture linking surveillance assets, command systems and engagement platforms.





GRID Defend has been designed to combine target detection, identification, tracking, threat assessment and engagement management within a unified operational framework. By fusing inputs from multiple sensors into a common operational picture, the network can coordinate authorised responses against aerial threats more effectively.





IG Defence founder and CEO Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya said the company is building an intelligent defence architecture that integrates sensors, artificial intelligence, command systems and effectors into a single network capable of executing authorised counter-UAS missions from detection through engagement.





The growing proliferation of drones in contemporary conflicts has highlighted the need for interceptor solutions that can be produced and fielded in significant numbers. While many conventional air-defence missiles remain expensive, low-cost unmanned systems can be deployed at scale, creating demand for affordable defensive layers with sufficient interceptor depth.





Wing Commander Anoop Sharma (Retd), AVP at IG Defence, noted that counter-UAS systems must evolve alongside rapidly changing drone threats.





He emphasised the importance of affordable interceptors that can be manufactured and deployed in meaningful quantities, describing the successful propulsion tests as an important step towards establishing an indigenous hard-kill capability.





The company has already demonstrated its T-SHUL BEAM counter-drone system during the Indian Air Force's Dronathon 2026 exercise. Unlike JWALA's kinetic approach, T-SHUL BEAM employs electronic countermeasures as a soft-kill solution while operating through the same GRID architecture, highlighting IG Defence's effort to develop layered and integrated counter-drone capabilities.





With further integration, reliability and manufacturability work still ahead, JWALA represents one of the most ambitious private-sector efforts in India's emerging missile-development landscape. If upcoming trials prove successful, the system could provide an additional indigenous and cost-effective hard-kill layer for counter-drone operations, combining a compact interceptor, mobile launcher and AI-driven battle-management network into a single operational solution.





Agencies







