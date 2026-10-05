



India’s push towards self-reliance in military protection systems has received a significant boost after the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully developed and tested an indigenous lightweight STANAG-6 compliant armour solution designed to withstand 30mm armour-piercing ammunition.





The armour panels have been developed by DRDO’s Research & Development Establishment (Engineers), Pune, also known as R&DE(E), one of the organisation’s key laboratories involved in advanced engineering solutions for the armed forces.





Following the successful development and testing phase, DRDO has issued an Expression of Interest (EoI) for Transfer of Technology (ToT) to Indian industry partners, enabling domestic companies to manufacture the armour panels on a larger scale.





The technology is intended for integration into next-generation Main Battle Tanks (MBTs), Light Tanks and Future Infantry Combat Vehicles (FICVs), platforms that are expected to play a central role in the future modernisation of the Indian Army’s armoured forces.





The indigenous armour system combines high levels of ballistic protection with reduced weight, a critical requirement for modern combat vehicles that must balance mobility, survivability and operational performance across varied terrains.





STANAG Level 6 protection is among the highest recognised protection standards for armoured vehicles against medium-calibre kinetic threats, making the successful indigenous development of such armour a notable milestone for India’s defence materials and vehicle-protection ecosystem.





The move to transfer the technology to domestic manufacturers is expected to accelerate industrial adoption, strengthen indigenous supply chains and reduce dependence on imported armour technologies for future armoured vehicle programs.





The development also aligns with the Government of India’s broader Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, which seeks to expand local defence manufacturing capabilities and enhance private-sector participation in advanced military technologies.





By opening the technology to Indian vendors through the ToT route, DRDO is aiming to ensure that the lightweight armour solution moves rapidly from laboratory success to large-scale production, supporting future armoured vehicle requirements while strengthening the nation’s indigenous defence manufacturing base.





Agencies







