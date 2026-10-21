



India has successfully demonstrated a solar-powered High-Altitude Platform System (HAPS) aircraft, with a technology demonstrator flying to an altitude of approximately 12 km over Pokhran.





The trial represents a significant step towards developing high-altitude pseudo-satellites capable of remaining airborne for extended periods using solar energy alone.





The long-term objective is to field HAPS platforms that can stay aloft for between 30 and 45 days, harvesting sunlight during flight to sustain operations without conventional refuelling.





Such systems are intended to provide persistent border surveillance, intelligence gathering and communications relay capabilities across large geographical areas.





Unlike traditional satellites, HAPS platforms can be launched at a much lower cost, recovered after missions and reused, improving operational flexibility and reducing lifecycle expenses.





Because they can remain positioned over a specific region for prolonged periods, these aircraft could deliver continuous coverage that is difficult to achieve with satellites in orbit.





The concept combines the endurance advantages of space-based assets with the recoverability and adaptability of aircraft, potentially creating a cost-effective solution for long-duration monitoring and communications support.





If successfully developed into an operational capability, HAPS platforms could become an important element of India's future surveillance network, demonstrating that persistent observation may increasingly come from aircraft hovering in the upper atmosphere rather than solely from assets in orbit.





Agencies







