



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar welcomed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s visit to Mumbai and his tribute at the Taj Hotel’s 26/11 Memorial, stating that India remains firm in its right to defend itself against terrorism and expects its international partners to adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism.





He also welcomed the US administration’s decision to extradite Tahawwur Hussain Rana, describing him as one of the key perpetrators linked to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.





Speaking at the Freedom 250 reception in Mumbai, organised to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence, Jaishankar said the gesture at the memorial was appreciated not only by Mumbai but by all of India. He stressed that combating terrorism remains a critical issue in India-US relations.





The minister observed that the international order is undergoing significant change, with countries increasingly focused on advancing their national interests. In such an environment, he said, expanding areas of convergence would be essential to strengthening bilateral ties and ensuring that cooperation continues to deepen.





Jaishankar highlighted growing opportunities across trade, investment, technology and energy. He said sustained dialogue and a clear identification of common objectives would help both nations develop a practical roadmap for future cooperation. He added that India and the United States also share responsibilities in promoting peace, stability and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific region.





Reflecting on the broader trajectory of bilateral relations, Jaishankar noted that many Americans had supported India’s struggle for independence. He said that cooperation in infrastructure, education, food security, agriculture and technology had contributed significantly to India’s development, while Indian talent and skills had played an important role in shaping the technology sector in the United States.





He acknowledged that differences had existed over the years, including contrasting approaches to global issues. However, he said the partnership had expanded steadily over recent decades and acquired new dimensions. Initiatives such as the Quad, Mission 500, Pax Silica and the Forge Initiative were cited as examples of growing collaboration, alongside notable progress in energy, defence and civil aviation.





Jaishankar said Mumbai was a particularly appropriate venue for the celebrations due to its unique role in India’s engagement with the United States. Describing the city as India’s financial capital and a centre for cinema, education, research and technology, he noted that its entrepreneurial character is reflected in its ports, sporting traditions, cultural life, media landscape and music industry.





He further remarked that Mumbai serves as one of India’s key gateways to the world and remains deeply invested in strengthening ties with the United States. According to Jaishankar, the city’s relationship with America dates back to the historic ice trade and has since evolved into a major partnership centred on finance, commerce and technology.





The Freedom 250 event brought together senior Indian and American representatives, including Rubio and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, underscoring the growing breadth of India-US cooperation at a time of shifting global dynamics and shared strategic interests.





ANI







