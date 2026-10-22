



India has sharply criticised a United Nations special rapporteur over what it described as factual inaccuracies and bias in a counter-terrorism report, while reaffirming its long-standing position that fugitive gangster and terror accused Dawood Ibrahim is based in Pakistan.





Addressing the United Nations General Assembly's Third Committee, Indian diplomat Raghoo Puri expressed concern over a report by UN Special Rapporteur Ben Saul that referred to Dawood Ibrahim's D-Company as an "India-based" criminal organisation with terrorist links.





Puri argued that such descriptions created a misleading impression by omitting crucial context regarding Dawood Ibrahim's status as a wanted terrorist and his association with global terror networks outside India.





He stated that India remained deeply concerned about what it viewed as the unacceptable practice of special rapporteurs releasing reports containing factual inaccuracies without sufficient accountability.





"We express serious concern at the unacceptable situation of the SR releasing reports with factual inaccuracies, while not being held accountable for them. This presents Member States with a fait accompli, which is unfortunate for this organisation that is facing challenges of legitimacy," Puri told the Assembly.





The Indian diplomat specifically objected to the report's reference to the UN Security Council's 2003 listing of the leader of D-Company for links with Al-Qaeda.





According to Puri, reading that reference in isolation failed to reflect the broader reality that Dawood Ibrahim and his criminal syndicate had already been wanted in India for terror-related activities since 1993.





He pointed out that the reasons for Dawood Ibrahim's designation under the UN Security Council's 1267 sanctions regime clearly reference his involvement in terrorism and his links to Al-Qaeda.





"The report mentions that in 2003, the Security Council listed the leader of one criminal group, D-Company, for association with Al-Qaeda. Read in isolation, this line paints a very different picture from the actual reality."





"This organisation and its listed leader, Dawood Ibrahim, has been wanted in India for terror attacks since 1993. This is clearly written in the narrative summary of reasons of listing under the 1267 sanctions regime."





Puri further stressed that Dawood Ibrahim had left India long before the 2003 UN designation and was operating from outside the country when he was listed for his association with Al-Qaeda and Osama bin Laden.





"Let me correct it for the record. This individual fled India much before the 2003 listing, and it was during this period, from outside our country, that he was listed for being associated with Al-Qaeda and with Osama bin Laden."





He added that Dawood Ibrahim continues to be a wanted criminal in India and noted that the UN listing places him in the same country where Osama bin Laden was eventually located and neutralised, an unmistakable reference to Pakistan.





India has for many years maintained that Dawood Ibrahim resides in Karachi and has repeatedly called on Pakistan to hand him over. The fugitive crime boss is accused of orchestrating the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts, one of the deadliest terror attacks in India's history, and has been designated by both the United Nations and several countries for terrorism-related activities.





Puri also accused sections of the report of displaying bias and urged UN mandate holders to maintain the highest standards of neutrality, professionalism and impartiality.





Turning to broader issues of counter-terrorism, he warned against attempts by state or non-state actors to misuse human rights narratives to shield extremist activity or justify terrorism.





"It seems to have become fashionable for sponsors of terror to use human rights and the framework of counterterrorism to justify their misdeeds."





"Human rights framework cannot be the refuge of the perpetrators of terror and those who propagate radicalisation and extremism. Terrorism can never be justified."





Puri also responded to remarks made by Pakistan's representative during the proceedings, rejecting comments concerning Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. He described the statements as politically motivated propaganda and asserted that both Union Territories remain integral parts of India.





"Regarding the statement just made by the delegate of Pakistan, everyone in this room knows that what has been mentioned against my country, including about the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, is pure propaganda made for very narrow political gains."





"I would like to reiterate for the record that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are an inalienable part of India, and have been so, and will always remain."





The exchange comes amid continuing debates within the United Nations over balancing counter-terrorism measures with human rights protections.





Earlier in the week, India also told the UN General Assembly that human rights mechanisms should not be used for selective targeting or political pressure against individual countries.





Speaking on the issue of enforced or involuntary disappearances, Ministry of External Affairs Deputy Secretary Barkha Tamrakar highlighted India's constitutional safeguards, legal protections and institutional mechanisms for addressing allegations of human rights violations, while calling for greater accountability, transparency and international cooperation in dealing with such concerns.





ANI







