



India’s ambitious effort to strengthen the Indian Navy’s underwater combat capability has moved a step closer to execution, with Germany’s ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) making significant progress towards finalising the commercial terms of their partnership for Project-75 (India).





The program, valued at approximately $8 billion, centres on the construction of six advanced conventional submarines in India for the Indian Navy. The project is regarded as one of the most important naval modernisation initiatives currently underway and is expected to play a major role in addressing the Navy’s growing submarine shortfall.





Recent discussions between the two companies have focused on establishing the commercial and industrial framework that will govern the partnership. The negotiations mark an important milestone as both sides move closer to transforming years of planning into a large-scale manufacturing and technology-transfer venture.





On 15 October, MDL hosted a high-level delegation from TKMS led by Dr Michael Goetz. The delegation met MDL Chairman and Managing Director Capt Jagmohan in Mumbai to advance discussions related to the Project-75 (India) submarine initiative.





According to MDL, the talks concentrated on shaping the commercial partnership structure required for the successful execution of the submarine program. The discussions reportedly resulted in constructive progress and reinforced the long-term strategic relationship between the two shipbuilders.





Both companies reiterated their commitment to combining German submarine-design expertise with Indian shipbuilding capabilities. The partnership is expected to deepen industrial cooperation while supporting a strategically significant requirement of the Indian Navy.





A major objective of the project is the construction of all six submarines in India with substantial indigenous content. The program aligns closely with India’s broader push towards greater self-reliance in defence manufacturing and the expansion of domestic naval industrial capacity.





The foundation for the collaboration was established in June 2025 when TKMS and MDL signed a memorandum of understanding covering the joint development and construction of six stealth submarines for the Indian Navy.





The proposed vessels are based on Germany’s Type 214 submarine design, one of the world’s most recognised conventional submarine platforms. These submarines are expected to incorporate air-independent propulsion (AIP) technology, a capability considered essential for enhancing underwater endurance and survivability.





AIP technology enables conventional submarines to remain submerged for significantly longer periods without surfacing or snorkelling to recharge batteries. The Indian Navy had specifically sought a proven operational AIP solution capable of allowing submarines to stay underwater for as long as six days, thereby increasing stealth and reducing detectability.





Under the partnership arrangement, TKMS will provide design expertise, engineering support and technical consultancy throughout the project. MDL, meanwhile, will undertake construction activities and ultimately deliver the submarines to the Indian Navy.





The agreement also builds upon a long-standing Indo-German submarine relationship that dates back several decades. During the late 1980s, India acquired four submarines from Germany’s Howaldtswerke-Deutsche Werft (HDW).





Two of those submarines were built at MDL in 1992 and 1994, while the remaining two were constructed in Germany. Over time, HDW became part of TKMS, creating a historical link between the German company and India’s submarine-building ecosystem.





The progress in Project-75 (India) comes at a critical time for the Indian Navy. India currently operates 16 conventional submarines, but 10 of these platforms are more than three decades old, placing pressure on fleet availability and operational readiness.





Despite rising maritime challenges across the Indo-Pacific region, the numerical strength of India’s conventional submarine fleet remains broadly similar to what it was during the late 1990s. The ageing inventory has increased the urgency of acquiring modern submarines equipped with advanced stealth, sensors and endurance capabilities.





The Project-75 (India) program is therefore viewed as a key element of a wider underwater force modernisation strategy intended to restore and eventually expand India’s conventional submarine strength. Alongside the German-Indian initiative, several other submarine projects are progressing. These include plans for two nuclear-powered submarines, the leasing of a nuclear-powered submarine from Russia and a follow-on order for additional Kalvari-class submarines.





India and France have already collaborated through MDL and Naval Group to build six Kalvari-class submarines. A proposal for three more boats remains under consideration and could further enhance the Navy’s underwater fleet in the coming years.





Beyond the immediate requirement for six new submarines, the TKMS-MDL partnership is expected to bring advanced manufacturing processes, engineering know-how and long-term industrial benefits to India’s naval sector. The project could also serve as a major technology-transfer programme while strengthening strategic cooperation between New Delhi and Berlin in the maritime domain.





With commercial negotiations now nearing completion, Project-75 (India) appears to be entering a decisive phase, potentially paving the way for one of the largest and most consequential submarine acquisition programs in Indian naval history.





Agencies







