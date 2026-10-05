







India and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening strategic and defence ties in the Indo-Pacific, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar holding talks in New Delhi with Commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command, Admiral Samuel J Paparo.





The discussions focused on advancing the bilateral security partnership and enhancing maritime cooperation across the Indo-Pacific region. US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor also attended the meeting.





Following the talks, Jaishankar stated that both sides reviewed ways to deepen cooperation in areas linked to regional security and maritime interests, reflecting the growing convergence between New Delhi and Washington on Indo-Pacific affairs.





Admiral Paparo arrived in the Indian capital on 3 October for a six-day official visit aimed at further strengthening the India-US defence relationship. His engagements are expected to include a series of high-level meetings with Indian military and government officials.





Key areas on the agenda include the adoption of emerging technologies, digital transformation in defence operations, strengthening defence energy resilience, maintaining regional strategic stability, and addressing challenges arising from an increasingly competitive technological environment.





The visit highlights the expanding scope of India-US defence collaboration, which has evolved significantly in recent years through increased military exercises, technology cooperation, intelligence sharing and maritime coordination.





According to the US Embassy, both countries are working to build a future-ready defence partnership capable of addressing evolving security challenges, ranging from maritime security to advanced technologies.





The embassy also described Admiral Paparo's visit as a reflection of the strength of the India-US Major Defence Partnership and a reaffirmation of continued American engagement in the Indian Ocean region.





The meeting follows recent military-level engagements between the two countries. On 28 September, Chief of Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth met Lieutenant General Joel B. Vowell, Deputy Commanding General of the United States Army Pacific, in New Delhi.





During those discussions, both military leaders assessed the evolving Indo-Pacific security environment and explored opportunities to enhance bilateral defence cooperation across multiple domains.





The talks also emphasised improving interoperability through joint training initiatives and military exercises. Both sides noted that the recently concluded Exercise Yudh Abhyas demonstrated strong operational synergy and reinforced their shared commitment to expanding military-to-military cooperation.





The latest exchanges underscore the increasing strategic importance both nations place on maintaining a free, open and stable Indo-Pacific, with maritime security, technological cooperation and defence preparedness remaining central pillars of the partnership.





ANI







