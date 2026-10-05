



Bhopal-based Aryavart Technologies Development (ATD) recently demonstrated its RUDRA jet-powered unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) during the Indian Air Force’s Dronathon event, underlining the growing maturity of India's indigenous unmanned aviation sector.





The demonstration provided the Indian Air Force (IAF) with an opportunity to evaluate the high-speed UAV, which has been developed as a versatile platform for a range of military missions.





According to information released by ATD, the RUDRA UAV has demonstrated speeds of around 240 km/h while carrying payloads of up to 15 kg. The company has also highlighted multiple launch options, including runway, vehicle-based and catapult-assisted deployment, offering operational flexibility across different environments.





ATD has indicated that the platform could be adapted for surveillance, reconnaissance, target acquisition and other payload-dependent missions. However, the company has not publicly specified a definitive operational role for the aircraft.





Details regarding the UAV’s propulsion system remain limited. ATD has not disclosed the manufacturer, model or thrust rating of the jet engine powering the platform, leaving several technical aspects unconfirmed.





The Dronathon appearance marked an important milestone for the Bhopal-based firm, allowing it to present its indigenous technology directly to the IAF and wider defence stakeholders. No procurement contract, induction decision or acquisition programme related to the RUDRA UAV has been announced publicly.





The RUDRA is part of ATD's broader unmanned systems portfolio, which also includes the ARYA long-range fixed-wing UAV and the TEJAS tactical UAV. The company has positioned the jet-powered platform as a high-speed, medium-range, multi-role system capable of supporting intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) as well as strike-oriented missions.





Available company data indicate that the RUDRA features a modular design that enables the integration of mission-specific payloads. The platform has been described as capable of operating at medium altitudes, with an endurance of up to 45 minutes, a payload capacity of 15 kg and mission ranges extending to approximately 200 km.





The demonstration reflects increasing efforts by Indian industry to develop indigenous UAV technologies aligned with the country's self-reliance objectives in the aerospace and defence sectors.





As the IAF continues to evaluate emerging unmanned capabilities, platforms such as the RUDRA could contribute to future requirements for faster, more flexible and domestically developed UAV systems.





Agencies







