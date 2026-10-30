



The Indian Navy’s First Training Squadron (1TS), comprising INS Tir, INS Sujata and Indian Coast Guard Ship Sarathi, departed Colombo on 29 October after completing a port call in Sri Lanka that combined professional engagements, training exchanges and community outreach activities.





The visit concluded with a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) at sea alongside the Sri Lanka Navy vessel SLNS Nandimithra. The exercise was designed to strengthen operational coordination, improve interoperability and enhance cooperation between the two maritime forces.





In a post on X, the Indian Navy stated: “Ships of the #IndianNavy’s First Training Squadron - #INSTir, #INSSujata and #ICGSSarathi - departed Colombo on 29 Oct 26, continuing their long-range training deployment.”





“The port call featured reciprocal training visits and community outreach and culminated in a #PASSEX with SLNS Nandimithra at sea,” the post added.





According to the Ministry of Defence, the visit featured a range of bilateral engagements between the Indian Navy and the Sri Lanka Navy, further reinforcing their longstanding maritime partnership and defence cooperation.





During the visit, the Senior Officer of the First Training Squadron and the commanding officers of the participating ships met the Commander of the Western Naval Area of the Sri Lanka Navy. The interaction reaffirmed the close relationship between the two navies and their shared commitment to expanding maritime cooperation.





Professional exchanges were a major component of the port call. Sea trainees from the Indian squadron visited the Naval and Maritime Academy in Trincomalee, where they interacted with Sri Lankan naval trainees. In a reciprocal gesture, Sri Lankan Navy cadets toured the Indian vessels and familiarised themselves with the ships’ training infrastructure and activities.





These engagements provided an opportunity for both sides to exchange experiences, broaden professional knowledge and strengthen camaraderie among future naval leaders.





The deployment also included community-focused initiatives. Indian Navy personnel participated in a beach clean-up drive aimed at promoting environmental sustainability and marine conservation.





The ships were opened to visitors, including members of the local community and the Indian diaspora, enabling them to interact with crew members and gain an understanding of the Indian Navy’s training and operational roles.





Referring to the PASSEX with SLNS Nandimithra, the Ministry of Defence noted that “The exercise facilitated coordinated maritime manoeuvres and enhanced operational coordination and interoperability between the two maritime forces.”





The visit underscored the enduring maritime partnership between India and Sri Lanka and reflected their shared commitment to regional maritime cooperation, capacity building and collective security in the Indian Ocean.





It also aligned with India’s MAHASAGAR vision, or Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions, which seeks to deepen maritime collaboration, security coordination and sustainable development across partner nations in the wider region.





The Colombo engagement followed the squadron’s recent three-day port call at Malé in the Maldives, which concluded on 24 October as part of its Long Range Training Deployment.





That visit similarly culminated in a PASSEX with Maldives Coast Guard Ship Imaduddin, aimed at improving interoperability and operational coordination between the maritime forces of the two countries.





The Maldives stop featured professional interactions, training exchanges with the Maldives National Defence Force and community outreach activities. A blood donation camp was also organised, attracting participation from more than 40 personnel.





Together, the visits to Sri Lanka and the Maldives highlighted India’s continued emphasis on maritime diplomacy, regional capacity building and deeper naval engagement with Indian Ocean partners, while reinforcing its role in promoting cooperation, stability and security across the region.





ANI







