



A commercial tanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz was attacked after a small boat allegedly attached two explosive devices to its port side hull above the waterline, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO). The incident occurred at approximately 2212 UTC around 25 nautical miles north-east of Khasab, Oman.





UKMTO said the detonations triggered a fire in the vessel’s engine room and temporarily disabled the tanker. However, a subsequent verified report confirmed that all crew members were safe and that there had been no environmental impact.





“The report indicates that the tanker was approached on the port side by a small boat which attached two explosive devices to the hull above the waterline,” UKMTO stated. The agency added that the resulting explosions caused an engine-room fire which has since been extinguished.





Following the incident, the tanker was able to resume its voyage and continue towards its next port of call. UKMTO noted that its initial report had only indicated that an outbound tanker was on fire, with the cause, extent of damage, status of the crew and environmental consequences then unknown.





Authorities are continuing to investigate the attack. UKMTO has advised vessels operating in the area to remain vigilant, stating: “Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO, whilst authorities investigate.”





The incident comes amid heightened tensions surrounding maritime traffic through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. Iranian military authorities have recently asserted tighter control over the waterway and warned merchant shipping against entering areas they describe as restricted and unsafe.





In a statement carried by state broadcaster IRIB, Iran’s Army Navy Public Relations claimed that a tanker travelling in what it described as a restricted area east of the Strait of Hormuz had been damaged and set ablaze after striking a naval mine.





According to the statement, “This morning, a tanker travelling in a restricted and unsafe area east of the Strait of Hormuz was damaged and caught fire after hitting a naval mine, preventing it from moving.”





Iranian naval officials also warned against unauthorised transit through the waterway, stating, “The Strait of Hormuz is closed to violating ships that intend to pass through prohibited and unsafe areas without coordination and relying on the lies of the US President.”





Senior Iranian military figures have further reinforced Tehran’s position. According to IRIB, Major General Yazidi declared, “The Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until Iran’s conditions are met, under the control of the warriors of Islam.”





The developments coincide with growing US deliberations over its approach towards Iran. Reports indicate that Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of US Central Command, briefed US President Donald Trump on military options involving Iran during a White House meeting attended by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine and other senior officials.





The discussions follow speculation about the possible resumption of major US combat operations against Iran after the US-Israeli bombing campaign conducted earlier this year on 28 February. The United States has also reportedly strengthened air defences, munitions stockpiles and other military resources across the Middle East in recent weeks.





Meanwhile, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf dismissed suggestions that Washington’s strategy would influence Tehran’s negotiating position. Writing on X, he stated, “The carrot-and-stick approach does not affect Iran,” adding that “Progress can only be achieved once Iran’s seven conditions have been agreed upon.”





His comments followed reports that Iran had received, but not yet responded to, a letter sent by US Vice President JD Vance to Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei as part of renewed diplomatic efforts.





Separately, Iran’s armed forces claimed that at least three oil tankers had caught fire after striking mines while attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz within a 24-hour period.





The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps alleged that the vessels had used an unauthorised southern route, switched off their radar and navigation systems, and ignored repeated warnings issued by the Iranian navy.





ANI







