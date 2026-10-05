

The defence ministry called defence diplomacy "a core pillar of India's foreign policy" and said the document gives a clear, actionable vision for the coming decade, wrote Vallari Parashar on News18.com



India has formally outlined a long-term strategy for defence diplomacy with the launch of RAKSHA, a 10-year roadmap unveiled by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Kartavya Bhawan in New Delhi in September 2026.





The document marks a shift from largely transaction-based international defence engagement towards a structured framework that integrates strategic partnerships, military training, defence exports and maritime cooperation.





The Ministry of Defence described defence diplomacy as a core pillar of India's foreign policy and said RAKSHA provides a clear and actionable vision for the coming decade. The framework is intended to align national security objectives with international cooperation while ensuring continuity beyond the tenure of any single government.





Until now, many defence engagements, including joint exercises, training opportunities, defence agreements, export arrangements and lines of credit, were typically pursued on a country-by-country basis. RAKSHA seeks to bring these separate efforts together under a unified long-term strategy involving the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of External Affairs, the armed services and the National Security Council Secretariat.





A major focus is the expansion of security partnerships with friendly nations through bilateral and multilateral mechanisms. Training remains central to this approach, building on India's established role in educating foreign military officers at institutions such as the National Defence College in New Delhi and the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington.





Defence exports form another key pillar. Indian missions overseas will play a greater role in promoting domestically manufactured military equipment, supporting the government's ambition to position India as a reliable long-term defence supplier.





Defence exports reached ₹38,424 crore during 2025-26, representing growth of 62.66 per cent compared with the previous year. Defence Public Sector Undertakings contributed ₹21,071 crore, while the private sector accounted for ₹17,353 crore. India currently exports defence equipment to more than 80 countries and is targeting exports of ₹50,000 crore by 2029-30.





The strategy recognises that successful exports create enduring relationships because military platforms require decades of maintenance support, spare parts, upgrades and crew training. This sustained engagement strengthens links between Indian industry, the armed forces and partner nations.





RAKSHA also supports deeper industrial cooperation with advanced economies. This was reflected in discussions between Rajnath Singh and Belgium's Defence and Trade Minister Theo Francken, where both sides reviewed defence ties and industrial collaboration. The engagement highlighted India's interest in manufacturing partnerships and technology cooperation alongside export growth.





Maritime security remains a central element of the roadmap. Building on the SAGAR vision introduced in 2015 and the MAHASAGAR initiative announced in 2025, India aims to strengthen its role as a security provider and first responder across the Indian Ocean Region. The importance of this objective has increased amid expanding Chinese naval activity, including the operation of a military base in Djibouti since 2017 and a growing presence of Chinese research and survey vessels in regional waters.





Through greater maritime cooperation, training initiatives and support for littoral and island nations, India seeks to establish a broader network of trusted partners that complements its naval deployments and reinforces regional stability.





Although the document does not explicitly refer to the Global South, its emphasis on capacity building, affordable defence equipment and maritime assistance is particularly relevant for nations across Africa, Southeast Asia and the Indian Ocean. Recent defence engagements, including the BrahMos missile agreement with the Philippines and defence purchases by Armenia, illustrate this growing dimension of India's international outreach.





The roadmap also faces significant challenges. Financing remains a critical issue because competitors such as China, Turkey and South Korea frequently offer attractive export credit arrangements alongside defence sales. India must also demonstrate consistent delivery performance and long-term support capabilities if it hopes to expand its market share internationally.





The government has not yet disclosed detailed mechanisms for implementing or reviewing RAKSHA over its 10-year lifespan. Ultimately, the initiative's success will depend not only on securing defence contracts but also on maintaining training commitments, delivering spare parts promptly, supporting technology cooperation where feasible and sustaining long-term strategic engagement with partner countries.





RAKSHA establishes a comprehensive direction for India's defence diplomacy. Its effectiveness will be measured by whether India can transform expanding defence manufacturing capabilities into enduring international partnerships over the next decade.





Agencies







