



The Indian Air Force (IAF) is intensifying efforts across several parallel acquisition and manufacturing programs as it seeks to arrest a steady decline in its fighter strength, with Air Chief Marshal AP Singh warning that continued delays in aircraft inductions are beginning to affect operational capability.





Speaking ahead of the 94th Air Force Day celebrations in New Delhi, the Air Chief highlighted that the IAF currently operates just 29 fighter squadrons, significantly below its authorised strength of 42.5 squadrons.





He stressed that the service must induct between 36 and 40 fighter aircraft every year merely to stabilise its force structure, effectively requiring the addition of around two fighter squadrons annually.





According to the Air Chief, delays in planned inductions are now having a tangible impact on combat preparedness. He acknowledged that schedule slippages are common in major military projects but noted that the present delays have been particularly severe.





A major concern remains the induction of the TEJAS MK-1A light combat aircraft. The IAF has ordered a total of 180 TEJAS MK-1A fighters and views the aircraft as a critical component of its efforts to rebuild squadron strength.





Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has committed to increasing production capacity to as many as 24 aircraft annually through its manufacturing facilities in Bangalore and Nashik. Accelerating deliveries from these production lines is viewed as essential if the IAF is to reverse the downward trend in fighter numbers.





The service continues to place strong emphasis on indigenous combat aircraft development. Alongside the TEJAS MK-1A, the IAF is also looking forward to future inductions of the TEJAS MK-2 and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), India's planned fifth-generation stealth fighter.





At the same time, the Air Force is maintaining a pragmatic approach towards fifth-generation combat aircraft requirements. While the AMCA remains India's primary route to acquiring an indigenous stealth fighter capability, the IAF has indicated that it could consider a foreign fifth-generation platform if significant delays emerge in the domestic program.





Russia has been actively promoting its Su-57 stealth fighter to India as a potential option. However, senior defence officials have repeatedly underlined that the AMCA remains the country's preferred pathway to attaining advanced stealth combat capabilities.





The urgency surrounding fifth-generation fighters is being shaped by changing regional security dynamics. China is continuing to expand its fleet of stealth combat aircraft while simultaneously developing more advanced sixth-generation fighter concepts. Pakistan is also expected to acquire a Chinese fifth-generation platform, further increasing pressure on the IAF to modernise rapidly.





On the conventional fighter acquisition front, the Air Force provided its clearest indication yet regarding the long-awaited 114-aircraft Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) program.





The IAF hopes that negotiations can be completed and the contract signed within the current financial year ending in March 2027, provided discussions progress as planned.





The Dassault Rafale is widely regarded as the leading contender for the requirement. Plans envisage a substantial proportion of the aircraft being manufactured in India under a Make in India framework, building upon the experience of operating the existing fleet of 36 Rafales already in service.





The Rafale fleet has become one of the IAF's most capable assets and a future deal would significantly strengthen the service's ability to bridge the current squadron deficit while domestic manufacturing programs mature.





The Air Force also addressed growing interest in unmanned systems, dismissing suggestions that drones require an entirely separate command structure.





IAF leadership argued that the service has operated unmanned platforms for many years and views them as force multipliers that complement manned aircraft rather than as an independent combat arm.





This philosophy is reflected in the Weapons Systems Branch established by the IAF in 2022. The branch is responsible for operating surface-to-surface missiles, surface-to-air missiles, remotely piloted aircraft and weapons systems aboard twin-seat and multi-crew platforms.





Taken together, the IAF's strategy reflects a multi-pronged effort to manage a widening capability gap. The service is simultaneously pushing for faster TEJAS production, encouraging greater private-sector participation in fighter manufacturing, advancing the MRFA procurement, preparing future TEJAS MK-2 and AMCA inductions, and retaining the option of a foreign fifth-generation fighter should domestic timelines slip further.





Despite these contingency plans, the Air Force has made clear that the long-term objective remains the creation of a predominantly indigenous combat fleet capable of meeting India's future air power requirements.





Agencies







