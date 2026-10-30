



Ghazi Abdul Razzaq Dogar, an operative linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), died in Pakistan on 29 October 2026. According to reports, he passed away in Nankana Sahib, a city in Pakistan's Punjab province.





Dogar was associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba, the Pakistan-based militant organisation that has long been designated as a terrorist group by several countries and international bodies. He was also identified as a supervisor or founder connected to the Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF), an organisation widely regarded as a front entity and proxy charity linked to LeT.





The FIF has previously drawn international scrutiny because of its alleged connections with Lashkar-e-Taiba and its role in supporting the group's wider network. The organisation has been the subject of sanctions and monitoring by authorities concerned about terrorist financing and support structures.





The title "Ghazi" has historically been used within Pakistan-backed militant circles for operatives who have participated in or served in activities across the border in India. The designation has often been employed as an honorific within such networks.





Dogar's death comes against the backdrop of a series of targeted killings and unexplained deaths involving individuals linked to India-focused militant organisations operating from Pakistan. These incidents have attracted attention across the region, with observers noting a growing number of cases involving figures associated with proscribed terrorist groups.





While details surrounding the circumstances of his death have not been widely disclosed, the development adds to the list of militant operatives whose deaths have been reported in recent years, further highlighting the challenges faced by organisations linked to cross-border militancy and terrorism.





Agencies







