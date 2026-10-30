



India and Tanzania have taken another step forward in their growing defence relationship after holding their inaugural Army-to-Army Staff Talks in New Delhi from 27-29 October 2026, with discussions centred on military education, training exchanges and capacity-building initiatives.





The engagement brought together representatives from both armies to explore ways of strengthening bilateral military cooperation and enhancing professional exchanges between the two forces.





During their visit to India, the Tanzanian delegation toured the 505 Army Base Workshop and DPSU Bhawan, where they gained first-hand exposure to India's military maintenance infrastructure and indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities.





The delegation also paid tribute to India's fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial, underscoring the symbolic and strategic importance of the visit.





Reflecting on the discussions, the Indian Army's Additional Director General of Public Information stated: "The inaugural India-Tanzania Army-to-Army Staff Talks, held in New Delhi from 27 to 29 October 2026, focused on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation through military education, training exchanges and capacity building. The Tanzanian delegation visited 505 Army Base Workshop and DPSU Bhawan, gaining insights into India's military maintenance capabilities and indigenous defence manufacturing."





The Army further noted: "The delegation also paid homage to the fallen heroes at the National War Memorial. The engagement reinforced mutual trust and the shared commitment towards deeper military cooperation."





The staff talks come against the backdrop of expanding defence ties between the two countries and follow the fourth Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) meeting held in Zanzibar earlier this year.





That meeting, co-chaired by Amitabh Prasad, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Defence's International Cooperation Division, reviewed ongoing cooperation in military training, maritime security and defence industry collaboration while identifying additional areas for future engagement.





Alongside conventional military cooperation, both sides examined opportunities in emerging and specialised domains including cyber security, artificial intelligence, electronic warfare, peacekeeping training and counter-terrorism cooperation. Military medicine was also identified as a potential area for future collaboration, while the two countries agreed to initiate cooperation between their air forces, complementing existing links between their armies and navies.





The Ministry of Defence had earlier stated: "Joint Secretary (International Cooperation) Shri Amitabh Prasad co-chaired the fourth edition of Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) meeting between India and Tanzania held in Zanzibar from 02-03 February 2026.





The two sides discussed cooperation in military training, maritime security, defence industry collaboration and also explored new areas like counter terrorism, Peacekeeping training and training in niche areas of EW, Cyber, AI to further expand bilateral defence cooperation."





India and Tanzania enjoy longstanding friendly relations spanning political engagement, economic cooperation and extensive people-to-people exchanges. Their partnership also covers education, healthcare, development assistance, concessional lines of credit, grant-funded projects and capacity-building programs.





The defence relationship has gained greater momentum since the two nations elevated their ties to a Strategic Partnership during Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan's State Visit to India in October 2023. The strategic framework includes enhanced cooperation in maritime security, defence collaboration, development partnerships and wider engagement across the Indian Ocean region.





The latest Army-to-Army Staff Talks therefore represent another milestone in a steadily expanding defence partnership, reflecting both countries' commitment to deeper military cooperation and greater strategic coordination in the years ahead.





ANI







