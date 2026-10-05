



Pakistan's political confrontation intensified on 4 October 2026 as PTI formally began its long march towards Islamabad after negotiations with the federal government ended in deadlock. The first convoy departed from Gandi Chowk in Lakki Marwat under the leadership of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi.





The march is designed as a phased mobilisation across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Participants are travelling through Karak, Kohat, Peshawar and surrounding areas before converging at Khairabad later this week, where party leaders are expected to unveil the next stage of the campaign.





The failed talks had been viewed as a final opportunity to avert the protest. However, sharp differences remained over counter-terrorism coordination, access to Imran Khan and concerns surrounding his medical treatment, leading both sides to abandon efforts to reach a compromise.





At the centre of PTI's demands is the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The party is also pressing for hospital-based medical examinations by his personal doctors, improved healthcare arrangements for Bushra Bibi and the release of Khan's sisters together with detained party workers.





The federal government has responded with extensive security preparations. Routes leading into Islamabad have been fortified with containers, while police and paramilitary forces have been placed on heightened alert to prevent disruption in the capital.





Government officials have stressed that any unlawful activity during the march will be dealt with through legal channels. Meanwhile, consultations between federal and provincial authorities have fuelled speculation about stronger constitutional measures in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should the political standoff continue to escalate.





The unfolding mobilisation represents one of PTI's most significant protest efforts in recent years and is likely to shape Pakistan's political landscape in the days ahead as both sides remain firmly entrenched in their positions.





Agencies







