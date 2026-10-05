



A crucial review meeting on the TEJAS MK-1A fighter aircraft program is scheduled for the second half of October, with senior officials set to assess the status of radar and weapons integration before finalising delivery plans.





The first batch of aircraft is still expected to be handed over before the end of the current financial year.





According to defence sources, officials are due to receive an update after 15 October. The remaining work is understood to be nearing completion, although final confirmation will depend on the outcome of the review process.





The TEJAS MK-1A induction schedule has been hampered by production bottlenecks linked to global supply chain disruptions and delays in receiving F404-IN20 engines from GE Aerospace. While engine deliveries have improved, challenges remain elsewhere in the program.





Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Chairman and Managing Director Ravi K has confirmed that 27 airframes have already been manufactured. However, the aircraft are still awaiting completion of radar integration, weapons integration and associated certification work before they can be delivered to the Indian Air Force (IAF).





Although 11 engines have been received, no TEJAS MK-1A fighter has yet reached a fully operational and deliverable configuration. The unfinished integration and testing phase remains the key obstacle to induction.





Air Chief Marshal AP Singh has openly acknowledged that the delays are affecting the IAF's force planning and operational preparedness. He warned that the postponement comes at a time when potential adversaries are pursuing advanced technologies, increasing the urgency of fleet modernisation.





The TEJAS MK-1A is regarded as a critical element of the IAF's effort to rebuild combat strength as squadron numbers remain below authorised levels.





The aircraft incorporates upgraded avionics, an AESA radar, advanced electronic warfare capabilities, air-to-air refuelling and enhanced weapon options compared with earlier Tejas variants.





The IAF has committed to 180 TEJAS MK-1A fighters through two major procurement contracts with HAL. The first agreement, signed in February 2021, covered 83 aircraft and was valued at approximately ₹48,000 crore. A subsequent order for 97 additional fighters was placed later, significantly expanding the programme's scale.





HAL had originally been expected to begin deliveries in March 2024. However, engine shortages, supply chain constraints, integration requirements and certification activities have pushed the schedule back, making the forthcoming October review an important milestone for the programme's progress.





Agenices







