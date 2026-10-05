



Russia has conferred the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Medal “For Distinction” on DRDO veteran Sudhir Kumar Mishra, recognising his significant contribution to the success of the BrahMos missile project and to Indo-Russian strategic cooperation, Times of India reported





The award was presented by Russia’s Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, on 2 October. During the ceremony, Alipov praised Mishra as one of the key figures from India and Russia who helped establish and strengthen the BrahMos joint venture over the years.





Mishra previously served as Director General of BrahMos Aerospace Private Ltd, the India-Russia joint venture responsible for designing, developing and producing the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile.





The project combines expertise from India’s DRDO and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya, making it one of the most successful examples of bilateral defence collaboration.





The recognition carries added significance as it coincides with the 25th anniversary of the first BrahMos test launch. Over the past quarter-century, the missile has evolved into a flagship symbol of military-technical cooperation between New Delhi and Moscow, with multiple variants developed for land, sea and air platforms.





The FSMTC medal is awarded to individuals who have made notable contributions towards strengthening bilateral relations, mutual trust and strategic partnerships in the defence and technological sectors.





Currently serving as Adviser to the Director General of DRDO’s Department of Scientific Development, Mishra also played a crucial role in integrating the BrahMos missile with the Sukhoi fighter aircraft, significantly expanding the system’s operational capabilities.





Accepting the honour, Mishra described the award as a great privilege and reflected on his tenure at the Indian Embassy in Moscow, highlighting that period as an important phase of his professional journey. Representatives of FSMTC Russia and Rostec State Corporation were also present at the event.





The BrahMos missile has increasingly emerged as an export success for India. New Delhi has agreements to supply the system to the Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia, with deliveries already completed to the Philippines, underscoring the missile's growing international demand and strategic relevance.





Widely regarded as one of the world's fastest operational supersonic cruise missiles, BrahMos remains a cornerstone of India's missile capability and a prominent example of long-term India-Russia defence cooperation.





Agencies







