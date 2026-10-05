Temporary shelters used by Rohingyas at several locations in Jammu have been removed





Temporary shelters, huts and makeshift shops occupied by Rohingya families at multiple locations across Jammu have been removed after authorities issued notices to private landowners whose properties were allegedly being used for unauthorised residential and commercial purposes.





The action came shortly after a visit by the Centre's High-Level Committee on Demographic Change, which was established to examine issues linked to infiltration and demographic shifts in Jammu and Kashmir. Following the notices, families at the identified sites reportedly removed their belongings and vacated the areas. Visuals from the locations showed temporary structures being dismantled.





There is no official evidence suggesting that the government facilitated the settlement of Rohingya or Bangladeshi nationals in Jammu. Reports indicate that many individuals arrived through family connections and local support networks, while some cases have involved allegations of unauthorised entry into India.





Over the years, temporary settlements emerged in several parts of Jammu, particularly in areas such as Narwal, Bhatindi and Sunjwan, where some families are reported to have rented private land from local owners before establishing shelters.





The issue has increasingly drawn the attention of administrative and security authorities, particularly regarding the use of private land, verification of documentation, the status of foreign nationals and the growth of informal settlements.





Importantly, the latest exercise did not involve direct demolition through bulldozers. Instead, authorities served notices on landowners, after which the temporary structures were removed and the occupied sites were vacated.





Rohingya settlements have previously been reported across various parts of Jammu city and its outskirts, including Narwal, Bhatindi, Sunjwan, Bahu Fort, Ladakhi Colony, Upper Thather, Poonch Colony, Guda Brahmana and Chinore.





According to figures submitted by the Jammu and Kashmir administration, 7,656 Rohingyas and 504 Bangladeshi nationals have been identified across the Union Territory's 20 districts.





Of the total, 6,737 Rohingyas and 46 Bangladeshi nationals were recorded in the Jammu division's 10 districts. The Kashmir division accounted for 919 Rohingyas and 458 Bangladeshi nationals.





The figures were presented to the High-Level Committee during its visit to Jammu on 10 August, where members held discussions with senior civil and police officials and also visited a Rohingya settlement to assess conditions on the ground.





The committee, constituted by the Centre on 26 May, has been tasked with examining demographic concerns, infiltration-related issues and the implications of unauthorised settlements in Jammu and Kashmir, before recommending corrective measures.





The subsequent notices issued to landowners and the clearing of temporary settlements have once again brought the presence of Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals in Jammu into the spotlight.





With the sites now vacated, authorities are expected to maintain close monitoring of the affected areas to prevent fresh unauthorised construction. Security agencies are also likely to continue tracking the status and documentation of identified foreign nationals.





The broader issues surrounding Rohingya and Bangladeshi settlements, land use, migration patterns, security concerns and demographic change remain under sustained administrative and security scrutiny across Jammu and Kashmir.





Agencies







