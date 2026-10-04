



ShepHertz Technologies has introduced three new India-developed artificial intelligence model families, Tatva, Sanjaya and Drashta, designed to operate entirely offline on constrained hardware ranging from satellites and drones to wearable devices such as smart rings, PTI reported.





The models were unveiled at Drone Expo 2026 as part of the company's AgentAnywhere sovereign AI platform, which focuses on enabling AI deployment within secure, customer-controlled infrastructure rather than relying on external cloud services.





Tatva has been developed for on-device command execution, allowing machines to interpret and process authorised instructions locally. Sanjaya is designed for fleet management and telemetry intelligence, helping analyse operational data from critical systems.





Drashta focuses on machine vision applications, enabling the identification and analysis of objects and structures from imagery and sensor inputs.





A key aspect of the new model family is the ability to function on resource-constrained hardware without any cloud connectivity. This approach is intended to support operations in environments where communication links may be limited, unreliable or deliberately restricted, including defence, aerospace, industrial and remote-field deployments.





The launch reflects a growing demand for sovereign AI capabilities, particularly in sectors that prioritise data security, operational resilience and low-latency decision support. By processing information directly on devices, the models can reduce dependence on external infrastructure while maintaining control over sensitive data.





Alongside the AI models, ShepHertz announced that it will open its trust toolchain under the Apache 2.0 licence. The initiative begins with Shuddhi, a data factory designed to provide every AI training corpus with a signed and verifiable receipt, enhancing transparency and traceability across the AI development process.





According to the company, this emphasis on verifiable AI is intended to ensure that trust mechanisms remain transparent rather than hidden within proprietary systems.





Commenting on the launch, Siddhartha Chandurkar, Founder and CEO of ShepHertz Technologies, said that Tatva, Sanjaya and Drashta were created specifically for environments that require reliable offline intelligence, adding that trust should not remain a black box and that the company is opening the tools needed to make verification accessible to developers in India and globally.





ShepHertz, which has been building enterprise technology platforms since 2010 and deploying AI solutions in production environments since 2012, is positioning the new models as part of a broader push towards sovereign, air-gapped and edge-based artificial intelligence systems capable of supporting critical national and industrial applications.





Agencies







