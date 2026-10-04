



Lockheed Martin has indicated that it is prepared to significantly expand its manufacturing footprint in India if its proposal is selected for the Indian Air Force's medium transport aircraft acquisition program, a competition valued at approximately ₹87,150 crore, PTI reported.





The American aerospace giant is competing for India's requirement for 60 medium transport aircraft, for which a formal tender was issued in August.





Five Indian firms are participating in the contest and are expected to partner with overseas aircraft manufacturers. These include TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), Mahindra Group, Adani Defence & Aerospace, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Reliance Defence.





Lockheed Martin is pursuing the opportunity alongside TASL, building on an established industrial partnership that already produces components and empennages for the C-130J Super Hercules in India.





Dan Tenney, Senior Vice President for Global Business Development and Strategy at Lockheed Martin, said the company intends to build upon the existing capability developed with Tata if its bid is successful.





According to Tenney, the long-standing collaboration has created a strong manufacturing base for C-130J components and assemblies, and the company plans to broaden that capability through additional production activities within India.





He noted that India has played an important role in supporting advanced capabilities associated with the aircraft and said Lockheed Martin is enthusiastic about expanding that relationship further.





If the Lockheed Martin-TASL proposal is selected, the company expects its industrial network in India to grow substantially, reinforcing local aerospace manufacturing under the country's drive for greater indigenous defence production.





As part of its offer, Lockheed Martin has proposed supplying 12 aircraft in flyaway condition while manufacturing the remaining 48 aircraft in India.





The proposal also includes upgrading the Indian Air Force's existing fleet of 12 C-130J aircraft to the same advanced configuration as the newly offered platforms.





That approach could eventually provide the service with a common fleet of 72 C-130J aircraft, simplifying training, maintenance and logistics while enhancing operational flexibility.





The Indian Air Force's current fleet of 12 C-130Js has accumulated more than 58,000 flying hours and has been employed extensively in demanding operational environments.





The aircraft have supported high-altitude missions in Ladakh, humanitarian assistance operations during floods in Nepal, and the evacuation of Indian nationals from Sudan in 2023.





The transport aircraft competition is emerging as one of India's most significant military aviation procurements, with contenders expected to offer extensive manufacturing, maintenance and technology-transfer commitments alongside their aircraft platforms.





Mahindra has already aligned with Brazilian aerospace manufacturer Embraer for the programme, setting up a closely watched contest that will not only determine the Indian Air Force's future transport fleet but also influence the development of India's aerospace industrial base.





Agencies







