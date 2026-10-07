

A Liberian-flagged crude oil tanker carrying 23 Indian crew members caught fire off Russia’s Black Sea coast near the resort city of Sochi after what Russian authorities described as a Ukrainian naval drone attack.





Russia’s Transport Ministry said the vessel was struck by naval drones, triggering a major blaze that caused crude oil to burn openly on the waters of the Black Sea. The intensity of the fire initially prevented emergency crews from tackling the flames.





All 23 Indian crew members were safely rescued from the tanker. Reports indicated that one Indian sailor was injured in the wider series of incidents linked to the escalating maritime conflict in the region.





The tanker, identified by several reports as the Aframax Rio, was operating near Russia’s southern coastline when the attack occurred. Firefighters planned further operations once conditions became safer and the blaze subsided.





The incident unfolded near Sochi, a Black Sea resort city with a population of nearly 500,000. Videos circulating on social media showed large orange flames stretching across the water and a thick plume of black smoke rising above the coastline.





Local authorities moved quickly to restrict access to parts of the coast and nearby beaches as emergency services responded. In neighbouring Sirius, officials temporarily closed beaches and monitored air and water quality as a precaution.





Regional authorities said environmental monitoring teams were assessing potential pollution risks. Preliminary checks reportedly found pollutant levels remained below safety thresholds despite concerns over burning crude oil.





The attack came just a day after another vessel caught fire and sank off the Romanian coast, leaving one person dead and another missing. That incident further highlighted the growing dangers facing commercial shipping in the Black Sea.





Commercial vessels have increasingly found themselves caught in the crossfire since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. In recent days, Russia has targeted grain ships carrying Ukrainian cargo near Romania, while Ukraine has continued attacks on Russian oil and energy infrastructure.





Kyiv argues that strikes on Russian oil facilities are a response to Moscow’s repeated drone and missile attacks on Ukrainian towns and cities. Russia, meanwhile, has intensified attacks on infrastructure in and around Kyiv, including key bridges and daytime drone strikes in the Ukrainian capital.





Both sides have recently signalled their intention to escalate operations, raising fresh concerns over the safety of shipping routes, energy infrastructure and civilian maritime crews operating across the Black Sea region.





Agencies







