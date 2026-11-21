



India's nuclear safety regulator, the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB), has granted permission for the First Approach to Criticality (FAC) of Rajasthan Atomic Power Project Unit-8 (RAPP-8), marking a significant milestone in the unit's journey towards commercial power generation.





The approval was issued on 19 November 2026 following the successful completion of extensive safety assessments covering the reactor's design, construction, commissioning test results and operational preparedness.





According to the Department of Atomic Energy, the regulatory process involved detailed reviews by AERB and its safety committees, comprehensive inspections and deliberations by the regulator's board before clearance was granted.





The First Approach to Criticality represents the stage at which a reactor initiates a controlled, self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction for the first time at low power. It is one of the most important phases in the commissioning process and serves as the gateway to subsequent testing and operational stages.





Following FAC, RAPP-8 will undergo a series of prescribed commissioning activities and low-power physics tests before progressing towards grid synchronisation and eventual commercial electricity generation. Each stage will require satisfactory results and further regulatory approvals.





AERB stated that it will continue to maintain close oversight of the remaining commissioning programme through safety reviews, inspections and continuous monitoring by its resident site observer team.





RAPP-8 is the fourth reactor in India's indigenously designed and constructed 700 MW Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) fleet.





The design has already been deployed at Kakrapar Atomic Power Station Units 3 and 4 in Gujarat, as well as Rajasthan Atomic Power Project Unit-7.





The reactor is located at the Rawatbhata Nuclear Power Plant complex in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district. The site is one of India's most important nuclear energy hubs and currently hosts eight nuclear power units.





The project forms part of India's broader nuclear power expansion strategy, with the 700 MW PHWR series serving as a cornerstone of efforts to strengthen domestic nuclear generation using indigenous technology and manufacturing capabilities. The standardised reactor design is intended to support faster deployment of future nuclear capacity while maintaining stringent safety standards.





With the FAC clearance now secured, RAPP-8 has moved a significant step closer to joining India's growing fleet of operational nuclear power reactors and contributing additional low-carbon electricity to the national grid.





Agencies







