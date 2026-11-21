



Sergio Gor has hailed the success of Operation Monsoon Thunder, a joint initiative between India and the United States that dismantled a transnational drug trafficking network supplying illegal narcotics across the US.





The operation was carried out through close cooperation between India’s Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).





Reacting to the NCB’s announcement, Gor described the operation as a strong example of the growing partnership between the two countries. In a message on social media, he stated: “Under Operation Monsoon Thunder, India’s @narcoticsbureau, in close coordination with the U.S. @DEAHQ, disrupted a transnational drug trafficking network supplying illegal drugs to consumers across the United States - and apprehended six individuals.” He also added, “Thank you, Home Minister @AmitShah, for your leadership.”





According to the NCB, the operation targeted the Indian component of an international drug trafficking syndicate involved in the distribution of psychotropic and opioid substances within the United States. Investigators found that the network utilised encrypted communication channels and commonly used digital platforms to coordinate its activities.





The agency said Telegram and WhatsApp were used for communications, while Google Sheets helped manage orders and logistics.





Drug consignments were reportedly moved through postal networks using drop-shipping methods, with financial transactions conducted through digital payment systems, cryptocurrency and hawala channels.





The crackdown resulted in six arrests across four Indian cities. Authorities also identified around 3,000 parcels containing nearly 5,00,000 tablets that had been shipped within the United States. In addition, records linked to more than 59,000 US-based subjects were shared with the DEA, enabling the interception of two active consignments.





The NCB described the operation as a significant demonstration of India-US law enforcement cooperation and said it reflected the determination of both countries to dismantle transnational narcotics networks. Investigators are continuing efforts to identify the masterminds behind the operation, locate drop-shippers, trace financial proceeds and uncover wider international connections.





Officials said the agency remains committed to intelligence-led enforcement and stronger international partnerships to combat organised drug crime.





The success of Operation Monsoon Thunder comes shortly after the second India-US Drug Policy Executive Working Group Meeting, hosted by the NCB under the Ministry of Home Affairs in New Delhi on 2-3 November. The meeting brought together policymakers and law enforcement officials from both countries working on counter-narcotics initiatives.





The Indian delegation was led by Anurag Garg, Director General of the NCB, while the US delegation was headed by Debbie Seguin, Acting Deputy Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP).





Held under the framework of the US-India Drug Policy Framework, the discussions reviewed ongoing bilateral cooperation against illicit drug trafficking. Both sides identified priority areas including intelligence sharing, coordinated enforcement actions, precursor chemical controls, pharmaceutical supply chain integrity and measures aimed at reducing drug demand.





During his opening remarks, Garg highlighted the India Vision Roadmap 2026-2029, developed under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The roadmap sets out a comprehensive approach to tackling illicit narcotics trafficking through network-centric investigations, precursor control, financial probes, prevention strategies and rehabilitation efforts.





He also underscored India’s network-centric enforcement model, which seeks to dismantle entire trafficking ecosystems by targeting financiers, suppliers, facilitators and logistical operators rather than focusing solely on individual offenders.





The meeting built upon progress achieved during the first Executive Working Group session held in Washington, DC, in January 2026. Delegations reviewed evolving drug trafficking patterns and emerging challenges, while welcoming operational initiatives such as Operation MedMax, Operation WIPE and India’s Voluntary Code of Conduct designed to prevent the diversion of precursor chemicals used in the manufacture of synthetic drugs.





Participants stressed the importance of sustained institutional engagement, timely intelligence exchange and coordinated responses to emerging narcotics threats. Both countries also agreed to expand cooperation and share best practices across targeted law enforcement areas.





Officials noted that the meeting reaffirmed the long-standing commitment of India and the United States to deepen counter-narcotics collaboration and enhance the safety and wellbeing of their communities.





The White House Office of National Drug Control Policy continues to oversee and coordinate US drug policy, implement the President’s National Drug Control Strategy and support communities through the Drug Free Communities Support and High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area programs.





ANI







