



India is moving closer to a major expansion of its submarine fleet, with two acquisition proposals worth a combined estimated ₹1.11 lakh crore now awaiting approval at the highest levels of government, ANI report.





The plans are intended to significantly strengthen the Indian Navy's underwater warfare capabilities at a time when both China and Pakistan are expanding their own submarine forces.





Speaking at the ANI National Security Summit 3.0 in New Delhi, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said the internal procurement process for both proposals had been completed and the projects had been placed before the government's top decision-making authorities.





He suggested that announcements could be made in the near future and described the planned additions as a substantial enhancement of India's underwater combat strength.





The larger of the two proposals is the long-awaited Project-75(I) strategic partnership initiative, valued at approximately ₹75,000 crore. The project involves the construction of six advanced conventional submarines in India by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in partnership with Germany's Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS).





Estimated at around $8 billion, the project is designed not only to augment the Navy's fleet but also to strengthen India's indigenous submarine-building capability through extensive technology transfer and domestic manufacturing participation.





The submarines are expected to be equipped with advanced air-independent propulsion technologies and modern combat systems, significantly improving endurance and operational effectiveness.





Alongside the German-backed project, the government is also considering a proposal worth roughly ₹36,000 crore to acquire three additional Scorpene-class submarines. These vessels would be built by MDL using the existing production infrastructure established under the earlier Scorpene construction programme.





The use of an established production line is expected to reduce costs and minimise delays that often accompany entirely new manufacturing arrangements.





It would also allow the Navy to capitalise on its operational experience with the current Scorpene fleet, which has become a key component of India's conventional submarine force.





Together, the two projects represent one of the most significant investments in India's conventional underwater warfare capability in decades. Their implementation timelines, however, remain dependent on final government approval.





The planned expansion comes as Pakistan continues to induct Chinese-built Hangor-class submarines, while China steadily enlarges and modernises its naval fleet. These developments have increased strategic focus on maintaining India's maritime edge across the Indian Ocean region.





Addressing concerns about the evolving underwater balance, Singh said the government remained committed to ensuring that India's existing naval advantages were not allowed to erode. He expressed confidence that the pending submarine acquisitions would help preserve India's strategic position at sea.





In addition to new submarine purchases, the Ministry of Defence is pursuing broader improvements to underwater warfare capabilities. These include accelerated indigenous upgrades, major torpedo and capital equipment procurement packages, and investments in testing and evaluation infrastructure.





Among these initiatives is the SONAR Engineering Assembly, Test and Evaluation Centre (SEATEC) in Kochi, which is intended to strengthen India's capabilities in sonar engineering, testing and evaluation.





Singh also highlighted lessons drawn from Operation Sindoor, warning that future conflicts would increasingly involve multiple domains beyond conventional military operations. He said warfare could feature a combination of kinetic engagements, cyberattacks, electronic warfare, communications disruption and threats to critical infrastructure.





He stressed that preparedness would depend not only on acquiring advanced military platforms but also on maintaining the capacity to sustain operations during prolonged conflicts and adapt rapidly to emerging threats.





According to Singh, credible operational capabilities, technological advancement and domestic industrial strength remain the foundations of national defence preparedness.





He further called for deeper integration among the armed forces, expanded research and innovation networks, stronger indigenous manufacturing, dependable logistics systems, modern border infrastructure and assured supplies of ammunition and spare parts.





He also underscored the importance of developing highly skilled personnel and strengthening partnerships with trusted international nations to support India's long-term defence modernisation objectives.





ANI







