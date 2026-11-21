



BEML is exploring a role in the development and production of a 1,350 HP engine for the Indian Army’s T-90 Bhishma main battle tanks, supporting efforts to enhance the platform’s mobility and operational performance.





The proposal is understood to be under discussion with the Ministry of Defence as part of a broader push to indigenise critical armoured vehicle propulsion technologies and reduce reliance on imported powerpack systems.





The planned upgrade would replace the T-90’s existing 1,000 HP engine with a significantly more powerful 1,350 HP unit. The additional output is expected to improve acceleration, manoeuvrability and overall battlefield mobility, particularly across demanding terrain and in high-altitude environments where engine performance can be affected by thinner air.





A key advantage of the higher-powered engine would be an improved power-to-weight ratio for the modernised T-90 fleet.





This enhancement could enable the tanks to negotiate difficult terrain more effectively, respond more quickly to changing battlefield conditions and maintain better operational performance in mountainous and desert regions.





Beyond the engine itself, BEML is reportedly assessing the development of a complete powerpack solution, including automotive systems and cooling technologies. Such an approach would help ensure seamless integration of the upgraded propulsion system within the tank’s existing architecture while improving reliability and efficiency.





The Indian Army’s requirement for a 1,350 HP engine gained momentum after the Defence Acquisition Council approved the procurement of the upgraded powerplant to enhance the mobility of T-90 tanks.





The upgrade is intended to strengthen the platform’s operational effectiveness, particularly in challenging environments where greater engine power can deliver meaningful performance advantages.





BEML’s initiative also builds on its wider experience in indigenous armoured vehicle engine development. The company has previously worked on higher-powered engine technologies, including programmes linked to future-generation tank platforms, providing a foundation for the proposed T-90 upgrade effort.





If pursued, the project would represent another significant step towards strengthening India’s domestic defence manufacturing base.





Indigenous production of advanced tank propulsion systems would support long-term self-reliance objectives, deepen local engineering capabilities and reduce dependence on overseas suppliers for critical armoured vehicle components.





The development of a domestically produced 1,350 HP powerpack could also create opportunities for wider participation by Indian industry across the supply chain, further reinforcing the country’s drive to build sovereign capabilities in advanced military mobility systems.





Agencies







