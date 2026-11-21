



Pinaka Aerospace has emerged as the successful bidder for a ₹41 crore contract to supply the Radar Integration Rig-cum-Automatic Test Equipment (RIR-ATE) to the Electronics and Radar Development Establishment (LRDE), a premier laboratory under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





The contract was awarded following a competitive bidding process in which Pinaka Aerospace prevailed over AutoTEC Systems Pvt. Ltd. The program is aimed at strengthening airborne radar testing and integration capabilities for current and future radar developments undertaken by LRDE.





The RIR-ATE system is designed to support the integration, validation and performance testing of airborne radar systems. It serves as a specialised ground-based test facility, enabling engineers to conduct detailed assessments of radar hardware and software before deployment on operational airborne platforms.





The award marks a notable achievement for Pinaka Aerospace and further reinforces the growing role of Indian industry in supporting advanced indigenous defence research and development efforts. The project is expected to contribute to enhanced testing efficiency, reduced development risk and improved reliability of airborne radar systems.





LRDE has played a leading role in the development of a range of radar technologies for the Indian Armed Forces, including surveillance, fire-control and airborne radar systems. The acquisition of the RIR-ATE capability is expected to support ongoing and future radar programs by providing a dedicated platform for comprehensive system-level testing and evaluation.





The contract also aligns with India's broader push towards greater self-reliance in the defence sector through increased participation of domestic companies in high-technology projects.





With the award of this order, Pinaka Aerospace will be responsible for delivering a critical test infrastructure that will support the development and qualification of next-generation airborne radar capabilities for DRDO.





Agencies







