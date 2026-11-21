



Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah has welcomed the visit of Pakistan's Climate Change Minister, Musadik Malik, to New Delhi for a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting, describing it as a positive step towards improving ties between India and Pakistan.





Speaking to NDTV over the telephone, Abdullah expressed optimism that the visit could help reopen channels of communication between the two neighbours. "Mubarak ho. We should feel happy about this," he said. "This is a good beginning, and I hope both countries will start talking to each other soon."





Malik's visit has attracted significant political attention because of his previous remarks regarding the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT). In June, the Pakistani minister warned that Pakistan would "cut off those hands" that attempted to block the flow of Indus river waters to the country. His decision to travel to India has therefore sparked fresh political debate.





India had initially invited Pakistan's Culture and National Heritage Minister, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, to attend the SCO forum in line with established diplomatic protocol. However, Islamabad chose to nominate Malik as its representative instead.





When questioned about Malik's earlier threat concerning the Indus waters issue, Abdullah dismissed its significance and urged both countries to focus on dialogue rather than past rhetoric.





"That is rhetoric. Why rake up old issues now?" Abdullah said. "We want peace. Recently we saw three leaders - Trump, Putin and Xi Jinping - sitting together at the talking table. Nothing can be better than dialogue. It is better they talk peace."





The SCO has often provided a rare platform where Indian and Pakistani officials can engage despite strained bilateral relations. The participation of Pakistani representatives in SCO events hosted by India is viewed by some observers as an opportunity to maintain diplomatic contact even during periods of tension.





Meanwhile, the National Conference has used the development to criticise the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Senior National Conference leader Bashir Ahmad pointed out that Malik's presence in India was possible only because New Delhi extended an invitation.





"He is the same minister who had warned of cutting the hands of those who will stop water to Pakistan. And today they have no problem," Ahmad said.





Ahmad further accused the BJP of applying different standards when discussing engagement with Pakistan.





"When we advocate dialogue with Pakistan, the BJP calls us anti-national. And when they invite a Pakistani minister for SCO, they have no issue. This exposes the duplicity of the BJP," he added.





The visit has therefore become both a diplomatic and political talking point, with supporters viewing it as an opportunity for renewed dialogue and critics highlighting the contrasting positions taken on engagement with Pakistan.





Agencies







