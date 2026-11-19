



The Indian Air Force (IAF) showcased its expanding air power and disaster-response capabilities during a large-scale humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) exercise at Air Force Station Jamnagar in Gujarat, bringing together military, civil and international partners in a coordinated demonstration of emergency response operations.





The exercise formed part of Sahayata Setu 2026, the Annual Joint Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Exercise (AJHE-26), conducted from 17 to 19 November. It was designed to strengthen inter-agency cooperation, operational interoperability and international coordination in responding to major disasters such as cyclones, earthquakes, floods and chemical emergencies.





The multinational drill involved the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, disaster management authorities, civil administrations and representatives from friendly foreign nations. The exercise reflected India's increasing emphasis on integrated disaster preparedness and its growing role as a regional first responder during humanitarian crises.





Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani said humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations represent India's commitment to human security and require a collaborative national effort.





“In today's disaster-prone world, effective response is not the ability of one agency alone. It requires a coordinated whole-of-nation approach,” he said.





He noted that India's disaster-response initiatives are guided by the country's Neighbourhood First policy and the vision of MAHASAGAR, strengthening its role as a dependable first responder across the Indian Ocean Region and the wider Indo-Pacific.





Referring to previous missions, he highlighted Operation Dost in Türkiye and Operation Brahma in Myanmar as examples of India's humanitarian outreach and disaster-relief capabilities.





“Disasters do not recognise geographical boundaries. Our response hence needs to transcend them,” he said, stressing the importance of collective preparedness and international cooperation.





General Subramani emphasised that the exercise focused on joint preparedness, clearly defined responsibilities, interoperability between agencies and the effective use of technology. He added, “The real test of this exercise is whether we can translate coordination into timely action.”





The simulated disaster scenario demonstrated multiple stages of emergency response, beginning with aerial reconnaissance and assessment of affected areas before transitioning to rescue, relief and recovery operations.





The IAF deployed Jaguar aircraft, C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft, Mi-17 helicopters and remotely piloted quadcopters to support surveillance and operational missions. An Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) DHRUV MK-IV, operated across all three services, also participated in the demonstration.





Additional assets included the Indian Navy's Dornier aircraft, as well as the Army's ALH and Cheetah helicopters, highlighting tri-service integration during disaster-response operations.





Aerial firefighting capabilities were displayed by an Mi-17 V5 helicopter equipped with a water bucket, supported by specialised firefighting robots. Another Mi-17-1B helicopter demonstrated heavy-lift operations by transporting an Army vehicle.





The IAF's Chinook heavy-lift helicopter showcased its ability to move critical infrastructure and relief equipment, including bridge components, into disaster-stricken regions where ground access may be severely restricted.





The exercise also featured a combat free-fall insertion by the IAF's Combat Free Fall Rapid Response Force from an AN-32 aircraft, underlining the rapid deployment capabilities available during emergency situations.





The broader exercise incorporated seminars, planning sessions and field demonstrations involving national agencies, disaster-response organisations and international partners. Discussions focused on lessons from previous relief operations, technology-enabled disaster management and enhancing joint capabilities for future humanitarian emergencies.





Through Sahayata Setu 2026, participating agencies sought to improve coordination, accelerate response times and strengthen readiness for complex disaster scenarios, reinforcing India's commitment to effective humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations both at home and across the region.





Agencies







