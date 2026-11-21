



A prolonged disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz could dramatically reshape global energy markets, with oil flows through the vital Persian Gulf corridor potentially falling from around 20 million barrels per day before the crisis to less than 2 million barrels per day by 2035, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).





The assessment forms part of the IEA’s World Energy Outlook 2026, released during the COP31 climate summit. The report highlights how governments and energy companies are likely to accelerate investments in alternative transport routes, bypass pipelines and measures aimed at reducing oil demand in response to ongoing vulnerabilities in the region.





The findings come as the COP31 presidency promotes its 35x35 initiative, which seeks to ensure electricity accounts for 35% of global final energy demand by 2035 through greater electrification across economies.





The IEA identified India as one of the clearest examples of a major economy transforming its energy system around domestic and cleaner energy sources.





According to the agency, rapid deployment of renewable energy and expanding electrification are helping advance India’s ambition of achieving energy independence by 2047.





“The Hormuz crisis has delivered a huge shock to the system. While the energy sector and the global economy have shown considerable resilience, the longer the crisis lasts, the deeper the effects will be. I don’t see any credible pathway for the energy world to return to the way it was before,” said Fatih Birol, executive director of the Paris-based agency.





The organisation noted that its member and association countries, including India, collectively account for around 75% of global energy demand.





Despite the dramatic changes envisaged under various scenarios, the report stressed that the Middle East would remain the world’s largest exporter of oil to international markets, highlighting the region’s continuing strategic importance to global energy security.





According to the IEA, renewables, led by solar photovoltaic technology, and nuclear power are expected to gain the most from the growing emphasis on domestic energy resources. Energy efficiency measures and biofuels are also likely to play a larger role in national energy strategies.





The report further suggested that some countries may increasingly turn to domestic fossil fuel resources. In Asia, where many oil and gas importers possess substantial coal reserves, energy security concerns could encourage governments to rely on coal for longer than previously anticipated.





India has already achieved its target of sourcing 50% of installed power capacity from non-fossil-fuel sources in 2025, reaching the milestone five years ahead of schedule. Solar power is expected to become the principal contributor to additional electricity generation over the coming decade.





Coal-fired generation is projected to represent a smaller share of incremental electricity demand than it did during the previous decade. The draft National Electricity Plan-2026 supports this transition by encouraging renewable energy integration while enabling the repurposing of ageing fossil-fuel power stations.





The IEA forecasts that India’s annual energy investment will rise by 85% over the next decade, averaging approximately $200 billion per year. Under the agency’s Stated Policies Scenario (STEPS), renewables and nuclear power are expected to increase their combined share of electricity generation from 28% in 2025 to 51% by 2035.





The report also outlines a more ambitious pathway known as the Accelerated Roadmap Case (ARC). Under this scenario, India could reduce its oil requirements by 580,000 barrels per day by 2035 compared with the STEPS outlook.





The reduction would be driven by faster electric vehicle adoption, wider industrial electrification, stronger energy-efficiency measures and greater use of renewables alongside domestically produced coal in electricity generation.





Natural gas consumption in India would also be around 8% lower under the ARC pathway than under the STEPS scenario, reflecting a broader shift towards cleaner and more self-reliant energy systems.





The IEA’s outlook suggests that the Hormuz crisis could accelerate structural changes already under way in the global energy sector, with countries increasingly prioritising energy security, domestic supply chains, electrification and low-carbon technologies while reducing exposure to external oil and gas disruptions.





Agencies







