



India and Portugal have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and agreed to work towards finalising a comprehensive Five-Year Roadmap for India-Portugal Relations covering the 2027-2032 period.





The decision was taken during the sixth round of Foreign Office Consultations held in New Delhi on 19 November. The discussions were co-chaired by Sibi George, Secretary (West) in India's Ministry of External Affairs, and Helena Malcata, Director General for Foreign Policy in Portugal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





Both sides undertook a wide-ranging review of bilateral ties, covering political engagement, trade and investment, defence and security, renewable energy, agriculture, science and technology, digital technologies, tourism, education, mobility, and people-to-people exchanges.





The consultations reflected the steady expansion of India-Portugal relations, with officials expressing satisfaction over the momentum achieved since the previous round of talks held in Lisbon in November 2025. The relationship has been supported by regular high-level political engagement and growing commercial cooperation between businesses in both countries.





Discussions also focused on enhancing cooperation in several strategic sectors, including renewable energy, innovation, digital transformation and advanced technologies. Both governments reviewed progress on a number of bilateral agreements currently under negotiation and reiterated their intention to accelerate discussions aimed at concluding and signing pending frameworks at the earliest opportunity.





The two sides also exchanged views on the broader India-European Union strategic partnership. They welcomed the conclusion of negotiations on the India-EU Free Trade Agreement and expressed anticipation regarding its signing and implementation, noting its potential to deepen economic engagement and create new opportunities for trade and investment.





Regional and global developments also featured prominently during the consultations. Officials discussed developments in the Indo-Pacific, West Asia and other international issues of mutual interest, while reaffirming their commitment to close coordination in multilateral institutions, including the United Nations.





Looking ahead, India and Portugal agreed that the proposed Five-Year Roadmap for 2027-2032 would serve as a strategic blueprint for bilateral cooperation across a broad spectrum of sectors.





The framework is expected to guide future collaboration and strengthen institutional mechanisms already operating in areas such as trade and investment, defence, renewable energy, agriculture and allied sectors, and science and technology.





Both countries further welcomed the regular functioning of these established cooperation mechanisms and agreed to deepen engagement across all areas of the partnership.





The consultations concluded with an agreement to hold the next round of Foreign Office Consultations in Portugal on mutually convenient dates, underscoring the shared determination of both nations to maintain regular dialogue and expand cooperation in the years ahead.





ANI







