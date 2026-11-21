



India and France have reiterated their firm opposition to terrorism in all its forms, including cross-border terrorism and violent extremism, while pledging to deepen cooperation against terror financing, online radicalisation and emerging technological threats.





The commitment was reaffirmed during the 18th meeting of the India-France Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism, held in New Delhi on 20 November. The talks were co-chaired by Dr Suhel Ajaz Khan, Additional Secretary for Counter-Terrorism at India's Ministry of External Affairs, and Olivier Caron, France’s Ambassador-at-Large and Special Envoy for Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime.





During the discussions, both countries strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on 22 April 2025, as well as the terror incident near Delhi’s Red Fort in November 2025. The two sides reaffirmed their shared determination to combat terrorism and strengthen international efforts aimed at preventing such attacks.





Delegations exchanged assessments of the security situation in their respective regions and globally. Particular attention was given to the challenges posed by state-sponsored terrorism, cross-border terrorism and the evolving tactics employed by extremist organisations.





The meeting also focused on both traditional and emerging counter-terrorism threats. Officials discussed the misuse of new technologies, digital platforms and financial technologies by terrorist groups, highlighting the need for enhanced safeguards and closer international cooperation to address these risks.





India briefed the French delegation on PRAHAAR, its comprehensive National Counter-Terrorism Policy and Strategy, outlining the country's broader approach towards preventing, countering and responding to terrorist threats.





Both sides explored avenues to strengthen bilateral cooperation through greater information sharing, capacity-building initiatives, specialised training programmes, and the exchange of operational experiences and best practices. Efforts to counter the financing of terrorism and tackle online radicalisation also featured prominently in the discussions.





India and France further reaffirmed their commitment to working closely in multilateral forums, including the United Nations, the Financial Action Task Force and the No Money for Terror initiative, recognising the importance of coordinated international action against terrorism.





The meeting concluded with an agreement to hold the 19th session of the Joint Working Group in France on a mutually agreed date, underscoring the enduring strategic partnership between the two nations and their shared commitment to addressing evolving security challenges through bilateral and multilateral cooperation.





ANI







