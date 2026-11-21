



Quantum computing promises capabilities far beyond today's supercomputers, but it also poses a major security challenge. Powerful quantum machines are expected to break many existing encryption methods, threatening the confidentiality of communications, financial systems, health records and government secrets.





The danger is already real because adversaries are conducting "Harvest Now, Decrypt Later" operations, storing encrypted data for future decryption.





The World Economic Forum has warned that quantum technologies could increase breaches of sensitive personal data, undermine digital document integrity and compromise some cryptocurrency encryption systems. For a rapidly digitising nation such as India, preparing for this transition has become a strategic necessity.





That challenge inspired the creation of Scytale Alpha, a New Delhi-based deep-tech quantum security company founded in 2019. Incubated by the Data Security Council of India (DSCI), the bootstrapped firm is led by former defence and DRDO professionals, including retired Wing Commander Satyam Kushwaha, former DRDO scientist Surendra Sai and Geo-Informatics specialist Ojasvita Singh.





The company positions itself as a pioneer in quantum-secure communications, developing technologies designed to protect users against both present and future cyber threats. Its flagship offering is the VANI Quantum Secure Communications Suite, unveiled in November 2023 as India's first Quantum Secure Communication Platform.





VANI combines secure messaging, video conferencing and collaboration tools within a fully encrypted architecture. Built using post-quantum cryptography (PQC) and DRDO-certified Quantum Random Number Generators (QRNGs), the platform enables secure client-to-client communication while ensuring data confidentiality against future quantum attacks.





A key differentiator is its on-premises and sovereign design. User data remains within the customer's controlled environment, eliminating backend mining, third-party access and external data harvesting. The platform operates across mobile, desktop, cloud and on-premise deployments and is engineered for zero-trust environments.





Scytale Alpha's portfolio extends beyond software. Through a technology transfer agreement with C-DOT, the company provides quantum-secure hardware including Quantum Secure VoIP phones, Layer-3 PQC Encryption Modules and Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) systems.





The company's products were showcased publicly through its QWAC secure communications platform, QVPN services and "Communication in a Box" solution. Designed for operation over internet or private networks without distance limitations, these offerings support secure communications across iOS, Android and desktop environments.





A major breakthrough came when Scytale Alpha won the Ministry of Defence's iDEX SPRINT Open Challenge for developing a Secure Audio-Visual Communication Suite for the Indian Navy. According to the company, the solution is hardened against quantum-computing threats and underwent extensive testing by naval users.





The system consists of a portable communications unit roughly the size of a table-mounted box, designed for deployment on ships and other military platforms. It enables secure audio, video and text communications with unrestricted operational range across IP-based networks.





Company leaders argue that defence and security organisations face the greatest urgency because traditional encryption methods may become vulnerable as quantum computing matures. Their solution is intended primarily for government agencies and strategic sectors where communication security is mission-critical.





Scytale Alpha's technologies have already been demonstrated before senior defence leadership. At Aero India 2023, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, senior military commanders and foreign delegations viewed live demonstrations of the company's quantum-secure communications capabilities.





The company also claims several pioneering achievements, including India's first quantum-secure video conferencing platform, India's first quantum-secure messenger suite for the Indian Army and a QRNG-based secure conferencing solution delivered during the pandemic.





Its Quantum Secure Audio and Video Suite was later integrated into the Indian Army's SAI App Ecosystem and tested by thousands of military users under a National Security Council Secretariat project.





The broader national context supports this effort. In April 2023, the Government of India approved the National Quantum Mission with an outlay of ₹6,003.65 crore through 2030-31, covering quantum computing, communications, sensing and related technologies.





Kushwaha has argued that secure indigenous communication infrastructure is essential for safeguarding governance, defence operations, law enforcement and diplomatic exchanges. He maintains that reliance on foreign-hosted platforms creates vulnerabilities that India must overcome through domestic innovation.





Scytale Alpha says its technology stack delivers data secrecy, privacy, sovereignty and complete ownership through self-contained deployments. Its target users include defence organisations, intelligence and investigative agencies, government ministries, public-sector enterprises, financial institutions, data centres and critical infrastructure operators.





The company is also pursuing international growth opportunities across the United States, Europe, the Gulf region and Southeast Asia. Its expansion efforts are supported by defence-sector deployments, a Department of Telecommunications-funded research grant and multiple projects across strategic sectors.





The urgency of such solutions is increasing as post-quantum cryptography moves from research to implementation. In August 2024, the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) released its principal post-quantum cryptography standards, setting the stage for a gradual global migration away from quantum-vulnerable encryption.





For Scytale Alpha, the opportunity extends beyond cybersecurity. The company is presenting an indigenous alternative aimed at strengthening technological sovereignty while helping governments and organisations prepare for a future in which quantum computing reshapes both cybersecurity and national resilience.





Agencies







