



Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), which operates under the state-owned ROSTEC group, has delivered another batch of upgraded Su-57 fifth-generation fighter aircraft to the Russian Aerospace Forces.





ROSTEC said the aircraft feature enhancements to onboard systems and weapons equipment. However, the company did not reveal how many fighters were included in the latest delivery or provide details of the specific modifications introduced.





According to the company, all aircraft completed a full programme of factory testing before undergoing evaluations by pilots from the Russian Defence Ministry in a range of operating modes. Following acceptance trials, the fighters were transferred to their designated operating airfield.





An unnamed Su-57 pilot from the Russian Aerospace Forces said the latest configuration would broaden the aircraft’s operational role.





“The new technical configuration will help expand the range of missions assigned to this type of aircraft,” the pilot said.





The pilot also stated that the upgraded weapons system enables the fighter to employ new categories of air-launched weapons, although no further details were disclosed regarding the munitions involved.





ROSTEC said the Su-57 is capable of carrying advanced weapons, including low-observable cruise missiles. The company did not identify the missile types concerned or clarify which capabilities had become available through the latest upgrades.





The Su-57 is designed as a multirole combat aircraft capable of engaging aerial, ground and maritime targets. ROSTEC further stated that the fighter can operate around the clock, including in adverse weather conditions and complex electronic warfare environments.





“The fifth-generation Su-57 aircraft system is the best aircraft in its class. The fighter continues to improve — the capabilities of its weapons and aircraft systems are being expanded,” said UAC Director General Vadim Badekha.





The latest delivery forms part of an ongoing effort to incrementally modernise the Su-57 fleet. Previous deliveries during 2026 were also reported to include aircraft produced in updated technical configurations, reflecting a development approach that introduces improvements during serial production rather than through a single large-scale upgrade effort.





ROSTEC additionally described the Su-57 as the fifth-generation fighter with the most extensive real combat testing. However, the company did not provide comparative data, operational metrics or independently verifiable evidence to support that assessment or quantify the impact of the latest improvements.





The group said its aircraft manufacturing facilities continue to maintain production rates required to fulfil military demand, with further batches already under construction. No annual production totals, future batch sizes or delivery schedules were announced.





“Timely fulfilment of state defence order assignments for the delivery of these and other operational-tactical aircraft is our key task. Our employees, working with other ROSTEC companies, ensure the required pace of aircraft manufacturing,” Badekha said.





The Su-57 remains Russia’s flagship fifth-generation fighter program, with continuing efforts focused on expanding its weapons options, onboard systems and operational capabilities as new aircraft enter service.





TASS







