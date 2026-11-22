



A full-scale engineering model of India's TEJAS MK-2 is expected to be one of the standout attractions at Aero India 2027, providing the public and industry stakeholders with the most detailed look yet at the country's next-generation medium-weight fighter aircraft.





Unlike a conventional exhibition mock-up, the display model is understood to be an engineering representative built using the same materials, avionics and major onboard systems planned for the actual aircraft. Its purpose is to accurately demonstrate the fighter's design, configuration and technology integration rather than serve merely as a visual show-piece.





However, the aircraft on display will not be a flying prototype. Sources associated with the program indicate that Aero India 2027 will showcase the engineering model exclusively, with no flight-test article expected to appear at the event.





The exhibit is intended to give visitors, military delegations and aerospace industry representatives a closer understanding of the TEJAS MK-2's design philosophy and operational concept. It will also offer a clearer appreciation of the fighter's size, systems architecture and overall configuration before the prototype enters its next stages of development and testing.





The TEJAS MK-2 represents a significant evolution of the TEJAS family. Developed as a medium-weight multi-role combat aircraft, it features a larger airframe, greater internal fuel capacity, enhanced payload capability and more advanced mission systems than earlier TEJAS variants.





The aircraft adopts a canard-delta configuration and is being designed to meet a broad range of air-to-air and air-to-ground missions. It is expected to bridge the gap between the TEJAS MK-1A and India's future Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), while also supporting the Indian Air Force's long-term force modernisation plans.





Power is expected to come from the GE F414 engine, providing substantially greater thrust than the powerplant used on current TEJAS variants. The fighter is also expected to incorporate advanced sensors, modern electronic warfare capabilities, data-link connectivity and an Active Electronically Scanned Array radar.





While the full-scale model will showcase the aircraft's mature design, its presence should not be interpreted as evidence that flight testing has already commenced. The display is primarily intended as a technology and design showcase, highlighting the progress achieved by the program while development activities continue.





Aero India 2027, scheduled to be held at Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bangalore, is expected to provide an important platform for India's aerospace and defence industry.





The event will bring together military officials, manufacturers, suppliers and international partners, offering the TEJAS MK-2 program a high-profile opportunity to demonstrate its progress and attract further industry attention.





The anticipated unveiling of the engineering model is likely to strengthen visibility for the aircraft ahead of prototype demonstrations, ensuring that the TEJAS MK-2 remains a focal point of India's indigenous combat aviation ambitions as the program advances towards future testing milestones.





Agencies







