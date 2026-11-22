



India’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program is gathering pace, with New Delhi moving closer to selecting a private-sector partner for the development of its indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighter.





Three industry teams have submitted bids for the ₹15,000-crore (around US$1.8 billion) prototype-development phase. The contenders are the Larsen & Toubro-Bharat Electronics-Dynamatic Technologies consortium, TATA Advanced Systems, and the Bharat Forge-BEML-Data Patterns partnership.





Speaking at the ANI National Security Summit on 16 November, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said the winner would be announced shortly, paving the way for accelerated prototype development.





“As of now, our fifth-generation program is AMCA. I am happy to say that the bids have been received from shortlisted bidders,” Singh said.





“In a month’s time, we will be ready to announce the winner of the race, and after that we hope it will lead to faster development of the AMCA prototypes for induction.”





The selected development-cum-production partner will work alongside the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), the Defence Research and Development Organisation laboratory that designed the twin-engine fighter, to build five flying prototypes and one structural test specimen.





The company will also help establish a manufacturing ecosystem near Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh, where the AMCA’s integration and flight-test facilities are planned.





The ADA issued a Request for Proposal in May 2026, with the shortlisted bidders subsequently submitting commercial offers. The lowest qualified bidder will be selected before contract negotiations commence.





A major challenge continues to be the fighter’s engine.





India is negotiating with General Electric to procure F414 engines for the initial AMCA prototypes. However, reports indicating a sharp increase in engine costs have fuelled concerns about potential schedule risks.





The issue is particularly sensitive because the aircraft’s design has been optimised around the F414. Any move to an alternative powerplant would require significant redesign work, additional validation and fresh testing, potentially affecting the overall development timeline.





Despite these concerns, authorities remain committed to awarding the contract during the first quarter of 2027, while retaining plans for the first prototype rollout in 2029.





The broader development roadmap envisages serial production beginning in 2034-35 following an extensive test campaign involving roughly 1,800 sorties.





A separate competition is expected to determine the aircraft’s serial-production partner. However, whichever consortium secures the prototype contract is likely to enter that phase with a substantial technological and industrial advantage.





If current timelines are maintained, the AMCA could secure Initial Operational Clearance during the 2030s, with the aircraft potentially reaching that milestone six to seven years after its maiden flight.





That would place India’s stealth fighter among the faster modern combat-aircraft development efforts, despite the complexity associated with fifth-generation technologies.





The timeline compares favourably with several established stealth-fighter programmes.





The F-22 Raptor’s Engineering and Manufacturing Development contract was awarded in 1991, while the first production-representative aircraft flew in 1997. Initial Operational Capability was achieved in 2005, roughly eight years after the first flight.





The F-35 Lightning-II followed a similarly demanding path. Although the programme benefited from lessons learned during F-22 development, the first prototype flew more than five years after contract award, while operational service milestones arrived years later across different branches of the US military.





Russia’s Su-57 also required a lengthy development cycle. Sukhoi was selected as the winner of the PAK FA competition in 2002, with the first prototype flying in 2010. The aircraft achieved Initial Operational Capability a decade later.





A brief comparison is inevitable with Asia’s other major fifth-generation fighter operators, where stealth-aircraft programmes have also advanced significantly. However, AMCA’s immediate benchmark remains its own ambitious schedule and India’s ability to execute it successfully.





New-generation fighter projects elsewhere are also progressing rapidly.





South Korea’s KF-21 Boramae reached production milestones in 2026 and is expected to enter operational deployment in 2027, less than five years after its maiden flight.





Turkey’s KAAN has also moved quickly, progressing from prototype rollout in 2023 to an expected Initial Operational Capability around 2030-31, approximately six to seven years after its first flight.





India is aiming for a comparable trajectory with the AMCA.





Should the current roadmap remain on track, the aircraft could move from first flight to operational clearance within six to seven years, a pace that would mark one of the most significant achievements in the country’s indigenous military aviation sector.





Even so, questions remain over whether such an ambitious schedule can be sustained, particularly in light of engine procurement challenges and the demanding flight-testing and certification requirements associated with a fifth-generation stealth fighter.





Agencies







