



US President Donald Trump has claimed that the United States has established a naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz and now exercises what he described as “total control” over the strategically significant waterway, a key route for global energy shipments.





Speaking to reporters on Friday, Trump said the US Navy had intensified its presence in the region and asserted that American forces were effectively controlling maritime traffic through the narrow passage. “Last week, we took out record amounts of oil from the Hormuz Strait. Our navy has a blockade,” he said. “We have total control over the Hormuz Strait.”





His comments come against the backdrop of continuing friction between Washington and Tehran. Iranian authorities have maintained that vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz must comply with procedures set by Iran, warning that ships could face consequences if those requirements are ignored.





The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most strategically important maritime chokepoints, linking the Persian Gulf to international waters and serving as a crucial route for a significant share of global oil and liquefied natural gas exports.





Trump also reiterated his administration’s long-standing position that Iran must never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon. “Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, ever,” he said, stressing that Washington would not permit Tehran to develop such capabilities.





Addressing reports that Iran could be pursuing a dirty bomb, Trump said US authorities were closely monitoring developments inside the country. “There is a rumour that they’re building a dirty bomb,” he said.





“We know a lot about what’s happening in Iran. We know everything they say. We know who they are, where they are. We’ll find out about it. We will not allow that,” he added.





The President’s remarks were notably less confrontational than comments he made earlier in the week, when he warned Iran would “pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before” if it were to target members of his administration using a dirty bomb or chemical weapon in the US capital.





Trump also linked fuel prices in the United States to the future of negotiations with Tehran, claiming that Iran remained interested in reaching an agreement but had yet to accept conditions that would satisfy Washington.





“The prices of gasoline now also depend on how we settle up with Iran. They want to make a deal, but they don’t want to make a deal that’s acceptable to me. We want to make a real deal, not a fake deal that they’ve been doing for 51 years. They’ve been bullshitting people for 51 years,” he said.





Discussing the US economy, Trump argued that his administration had overseen the creation of unprecedented wealth since he returned to office. He claimed that the country had generated $25 trillion in new wealth during his presidency but had subsequently lost $4 trillion following the election.





“We’ve created 25 trillion dollars in new wealth since I took office. It’s less than two years, and we’ve created 25 trillion dollars. We’ve lost $4 trillion since the election because the world is not happy about the people who did well in the election. I wasn’t on the ballot. I hope you remember that,” Trump said.





The President’s latest comments underscore the continued strain in US-Iran relations. While Washington has left open the possibility of a negotiated settlement with Tehran, the administration has continued to insist that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons remains a non-negotiable objective.





ANI







