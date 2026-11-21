



A United States congressional panel has warned that China's expanding military partnership with Pakistan is increasing the likelihood of a two-front security challenge for India, while urging Washington to deepen operational co-operation with New Delhi across the Indian Ocean.





In its latest assessment, the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC) said Beijing's growing security support for Islamabad has made the prospect of India facing simultaneous pressures from both neighbours an increasingly significant strategic concern.





The commission highlighted the May 2025 India-Pakistan conflict, during which India launched Operation Sindoor following a Pakistan-backed terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that killed 26 tourists.





According to the report, the episode demonstrated how China could provide support to Pakistan during a crisis without directly entering the conflict, thereby complicating India's military planning in any future confrontation.





The report argued that Beijing regards India's rise as a strategic challenge and is employing a combination of military, economic and maritime pressure to constrain New Delhi's influence. At the same time, it noted that India remains one of the few countries with the demographic strength, economic scale, military capability and geographic position necessary to influence the long-term balance of power with China.





The commission stressed that India's approach is guided by its own national interests and longstanding commitment to "strategic autonomy", meaning that stronger relations with the United States should not be interpreted as automatic alignment with every American strategic objective.





Highlighting India's growing global stature, the panel described the country as the world's most populous nation, the largest democracy, a nuclear-armed power and one of the world's largest military forces.





It also pointed to India's approximately 2,100-mile disputed border with China and its pivotal position along critical Indian Ocean sea lanes through which a substantial portion of China's energy supplies and commercial trade passes.





While the Western Pacific remains the central theatre of US-China competition, the report said India presents Beijing with a significant strategic challenge on both land and sea. The commission added that India's rivalry with China is driven primarily by its own security and geopolitical interests rather than by any desire to align with Washington.





For the United States, the panel argued that a stronger India could contribute to a more favourable balance of power across Asia while also serving as a major alternative to Chinese manufacturing and supply chains. However, it cautioned that closer bilateral ties will not necessarily translate into agreement across all areas of policy.





The report further warned that China's expanding naval and surveillance presence is beginning to erode some of India's traditional strategic advantages in the Indian Ocean. According to the assessment, Beijing is steadily developing infrastructure and logistical networks that support more sustained naval deployments, while Chinese naval, surveillance and research vessels are increasingly operating close to Indian waters and important maritime routes.





The commission also contended that China appears to be applying elements of its South China Sea strategy to the Indian Ocean. It cited the use of historical claims and the renaming of undersea geographical features as measures that could potentially lay the groundwork for more assertive actions or future jurisdictional claims.





To strengthen regional deterrence and improve strategic co-ordination, the USCC recommended that the US Secretary of Defence and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff work closely with their Indian counterparts to enhance undersea surveillance and maritime domain awareness throughout the Indian Ocean.





The panel called for a shift beyond periodic military exercises towards more sustained operational co-operation. Its recommendations included regular intelligence-sharing, closer surveillance collaboration, joint monitoring of Chinese naval and submarine activity, and improved procedures for responding to maritime security threats.





In addition, the commission proposed the creation of an Indo-American Strategic Leadership Exchange Program aimed at fostering long-term relationships among emerging leaders from the defence, government, business and academic sectors in both countries.





The report comes against the backdrop of a recent diplomatic effort by India and China to stabilise relations. During talks on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi in September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirmed their commitment to pursuing a "fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable resolution" of the long-running boundary dispute.





The two leaders welcomed what they described as steady progress in bilateral relations since their previous meeting in Tianjin in August 2025. According to India's Ministry of External Affairs, both sides agreed that relations should be viewed from a strategic and long-term perspective.





Prime Minister Modi emphasised that "differences should not become disputes" and said that engagement between the two countries must be guided by "mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest".





He also stressed that peace and tranquillity along the border remain essential for the continued development of bilateral ties, while underscoring the importance of adhering to existing agreements and understandings relating to border management.





The Ministry of External Affairs stated that both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to achieving a settlement of the boundary issue that reflects the broader political relationship between the two countries and the long-term interests of their peoples.





President Xi similarly stated that China and India should approach their relationship from a strategic perspective and with a focus on long-term development.





He noted that despite their differences, the two countries have continued to support one another's development and share important responsibilities as the world's two most populous nations and leading members of the Global South.





ANI







