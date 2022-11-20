An illustration of a blowback operated, selective fire, 9x19 mm Parabellum ammunition SMG





Defence Acquisition Council has accorded the Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for the procurement of 5,000 9x19 Machine Pistol under Buy (Indian) category through Fast Track Procurement route.





The following are the key requirement for the procurement:





1. Calibre: 9 x 19mm.





2. Ammunition: In Service 9 x 19mm ammunition to be used. Compatibility to be established by DGQA.





3. Effective Range: Not less than 100 metres.





4. Mechanism / Mode of Firing: Single shot and automatic.





5. Accuracy:





(a) Single Shot Mode: When the weapon is fired from a fixed mount at 50m range, eight hits out of 10 rounds fired should be in a group size of 15 cm x 15 cm. (b) Automatic Mode: When a full magazine is fired in short bursts of two to three rounds from the weapon fitted on fixed mount at range of 50m, not less than 18 hits out of 30 rounds fired should be within a group size of 30cm x 30cm.





6. Picatinny Rails: MIL-STD 1913 compliant picatinny rail at 12 o’clock position.





7. Reliability: In firing of 1,200 rounds, it should not suffer from more than three ‘Class-I’ or ‘Class-II’ stoppages and No ‘Class-III’ stoppages. The test is to be carried out as per TOP 3-2-045 specifications. Stoppages are classified as under :





(a) Class I Stoppage: Can be removed by the firer within 10 seconds without the use of any tools, equipment or spares by immediate action procedures.

(b) Class II Stoppage: Can be removed by firer in 10 seconds to10 minutes with tools, equipment or spares issued with the weapon.

(c) Class III Stoppage: Takes more time than 10 minutes or special tools/ spares to rectify defects and to resume firing by the firer.





8. Weight: Not more than 2.5 kgs (without Magazine).





9. Overall Length:





(a) In Extended Condition. Not more than 650 mm. (b) In Folded/ Retractable Butt. Not more than 500 mm.





10. Magazine Capacity: Not less than 30 rounds.





11. Rate of Fire: Not less than 600 rounds per minute.





12. Operating Temperature: The Machine Pistol should be able to operate between temperature ranges from -200 C to +450 C without degradation in performance.





13. Environmental and Durability Standards: Should meet the standards of relevant portions of JSG 0131:2021 as specified by User during evaluation.





14. Service Life: 10 years or 10,000 fired rounds whichever is earlier.





15. Appearance and Finish: The weapon should be black in colour with matt finish/non reflective surface.





16. Accessories:





(a) Open sight to facilitate engagement up to 100m. (b) Three point sling. (c) Five Magazines. (d) Carrying Holster. (e) Cleaning tools







