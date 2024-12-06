



The Twin Engine Deck-Based Fighter (TEDBF) program, currently under review by the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), represents a significant advancement in India's naval aviation capabilities. This aircraft is designed to meet the Indian Navy's requirements for a modern carrier-based multirole combat fighter, intended to replace the aging Mikoyan MiG-29K fleet currently deployed on the INS Vikramaditya and the newly commissioned INS Vikrant.





The TEDBF is being developed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). It features a canard delta wing design and is classified as a "5th generation minus" fighter, indicating its advanced capabilities while not fully meeting all criteria of fifth-generation aircraft. The TEDBF is expected to perform various roles including air superiority, anti-ship warfare, and electronic warfare.





The projected requirement for the TEDBF for the Indian Navy has recently been updated to approximately 87 aircraft. This adjustment comes as part of a broader assessment of the Navy's needs, which initially considered a demand for 145 TEDBFs based on a three-carrier strategy. However, current defence policy discussions suggest that the Navy should base its requirements on a two-carrier model instead.

The Indian Navy is advancing its development of the TEDBF, having identified 14 essential upgrades necessary for the aircraft's capabilities. Among these upgrades are automatic landing and take-off features, which the current TEJAS Navy variant lacks. Notably, four of these technologies have already been tested and accepted on the TEJAS Navy, indicating a pathway for integration into the TEDBF program.



The Navy was working closely with the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and they hoped to make the first flight of the TEDBF by 2028.



Engines: The TEDBF will be powered by twin General Electric F414 engines, allowing for shorter take-offs from India's Short Take-Off Barrier Arrested Recovery (STOBAR) aircraft carriers.





Design Enhancements: Recent adaptations include modifications to reduce its radar cross-section and the integration of semi-recessed missile bays to enhance combat capabilities without compromising stealth.





Operational Timeline: The first flight of the TEDBF is anticipated around 2026, with production slated to begin by 2031. However, recent delays in design reviews have pushed back timelines for critical phases of development.





Current Status





As of December 2024, the TEDBF program has received clearances from various ministries and is now under detailed examination by the NSCS. The program is seeking approximately ₹14,000 crores for the development of four prototypes. Following successful completion of the Critical Design Review (CDR) expected in early 2025, funding approval will be sought from the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).





The TEDBF is crucial for enhancing India's maritime security posture in the Indian Ocean Region. With its advanced features and indigenous development focus, it aligns with India's broader defence strategy aimed at self-reliance in military capabilities. The Indian Navy plans to procure up to 90 units of the TEDBF across two batches, reflecting its commitment to bolstering carrier-based air power.





While the TEDBF program faces challenges typical of complex defence projects—including budgetary constraints and timeline adjustments—it stands as a pivotal element in India's naval modernization efforts. The successful deployment of the TEDBF will not only replace older aircraft but also enhance operational flexibility and combat readiness for the Indian Navy.



