



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has announced significant advancements in its aircraft production capabilities at its Nashik facility. The production lines for the TEJAS MK-1A fighter jets and HTT-40 trainer aircraft have been completed, with the first TEJAS MK-1A expected to roll out by March 2025. This announcement was made by Saket Chaturvedi, CEO of HAL's MiG Complex, highlighting the facility's readiness to begin manufacturing operations shortly.





The Nashik facility will enhance HAL's overall production capacity from 16 jets annually in Bangalore to a total of 24 TEJAS MK-1A jets per year. This is crucial for meeting the Indian Air Force's (IAF) order for 73+97 TEJAS MK-1A fighter jets, which aims to bolster India's defence capabilities.

The first two TEJAS MK-1A jets are scheduled for delivery in February 2024, with the complete order expected to be fulfilled by 2028, a year ahead of the original schedule. The HTT-40 trainer aircraft will also commence production alongside the TEJAS jets.

The HTT-40 aims to replace the aging fleet of HAL HPT-32 trainers, enhancing the training capabilities for newly inducted pilots in the IAF and contributing to India's defence self-reliance initiatives.

The Nashik facility is nearing operational readiness, with most skilled personnel and necessary machinery in place. Initial assembly of the TEJAS MK-1A is set to begin in December 2024, marking a significant milestone in India's indigenous aircraft manufacturing efforts.

This development not only signifies HAL's commitment to increasing domestic defence production but also aligns with India's broader goal of achieving self-reliance in military aviation. The establishment of this new production line in Nashik positions the area as a vital hub for aircraft manufacturing, complementing HAL's existing operations and enhancing its capability to meet growing defence demands.

On the other hand, the TEJAS twin-seater trainer is designed to facilitate the transition of novice pilots to fighter pilots, featuring advanced technologies such as:





Relaxed static stability

Quadruplex fly-by-wire flight control system

Carefree manoeuvring capabilities

An advanced glass cockpit

Integrated digital avionics systems





This aircraft is expected to play a pivotal role in training IAF pilots while also serving as a capable fighter when required. HAL has received an order for 18 twin-seater variants, with plans to deliver eight by the end of the fiscal year 2023-24 and the remaining ten by 2026-27.





In addition to fulfilling training needs, HAL is poised to expand its production capabilities significantly. The IAF is reportedly looking to order around 100 more TEJAS fighter jets, specifically the Mark 1A variant, which will replace aging MiG-21 aircraft. This acquisition aims to bolster the IAF's fleet and improve its combat readiness.





Moreover, HAL is exploring international markets for potential exports of the TEJAS aircraft, with countries like Nigeria, Argentina, and Egypt expressing interest in procuring these jets. This aligns with India's broader goal of achieving self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiative.





Despite these advancements, there are challenges that HAL faces, particularly concerning delays related to engine supply from GE Aerospace. The timely delivery of engines is critical for maintaining production schedules and meeting IAF's operational requirements. The first flight of the TEJAS Mk-1A is planned for March 2024, with expectations to deliver more units thereafter.





HAL's recent achievements with the TEJAS twin-seater trainer aircraft signify a substantial step forward for India's defence capabilities. With ongoing orders and potential international interest, HAL is positioned to enhance both national security and economic growth through defence exports.







