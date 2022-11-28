



Sriharikota: Bhutan Information and Communication Minister Lyonpo Karma Donnen Wangdi,who witnessed the PSLV-C54 mission, which carried 9 satellites, including the 18.28 kg INS-2 BhutanSat, said he had no doubt about the mission's success considering the commendable track record of ISRO.





Speaking from the Mission Control Centre after the successful launch of PSLV-C54 mission that lasted over two hours, he said the success of this mission is another key milestone in the close ties between India and Bhutan.





He said the satellite INS-2B was built during the Covid-19 pandemic. The India-Bhutan Sat is an ISRO Nano Satellite-2 for Bhutan (INS-2B) spacecraft configured with INS-2 Bus.





INS-2B carried two payloads namely NanoMx and APRS-Digipeater. NanoMx is a multispectral optical imaging payload developed by Space Applications Centre (SAC).





APRS-Digipeater payload is jointly developed by DITTBhutan and U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC).







