



Busan: Indian Naval Ships, Shivalik and Kamorta arrived at Busan, South Korea on November 21 for a port call.





In an official release, the Indian Navy said the ships are scheduled to undertake professional and social interactions with the Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy, which would also include a maritime partnership exercise at sea.





Service level interactions between the two countries have been expanding with every passing year. ROK Navy participated in Exercise MILAN, conducted by the Indian Navy in March and Indian Navy also had a representation in the Submarine Rescue Exercise conducted by ROK Navy.





Recently, the ROK Navy Cruise Training Group visited Chennai in September on a Goodwill visit. The two Navy Chiefs also held interaction and exchanged notes on the sidelines of the West Pacific Naval Symposium (WPNS) at Japan.





The port calls are a true testimony of the growing friendship between the two countries, and both the navies are poised for enhanced cooperation.





The Indian Naval Ships Shivalik and Kamorta are indigenously designed and developed multi-role Guided Missile Stealth Frigate and Anti-Submarine Corvette respectively.





They are under the Eastern Naval Command and form part of the Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet based at Visakhapatnam.





The two ships are equipped with a versatile array of weapons and sensors, carry multi-role helicopters and represent the growth of India's warship-building capabilities.







