



As part of a significant investment to expand its engineering, digital technology, and manufacturing operations in India, Collins Aerospace, a unit of Raytheon Technologies Corp, has officially inaugurated its new Global Engineering and Technology Centre (GETC) and India Operations Centre in Bangalore.





The new sites are part of a long-term growth strategy for Raytheon Technologies in India and globally to maximise collaboration and innovation, providing cutting-edge solutions for customers and provide additional STEM-based opportunities in the country.





Inaugurating the centre, Steve Timm, President, Collins Aerospace, said, “At Collins, we are on course for planned investments of over $200 million in engineering and manufacturing capabilities and hiring an additional 2,000 highly skilled employees in the Indian aerospace and defence sector over the next five years. India is strategic to the global growth and investment strategy of all Raytheon Technologies’ businesses, and the advanced infrastructure and talent pool will help drive the country’s contributions as a global leader in aerospace and defence.”





The 413,000 sq ft GETC is situated at Northgate Tech Park in Bengaluru and will be home to approximately 3,000 engineers from three other Collins Aerospace locations in the city. In addition, about 600 personnel from other Raytheon Technologies Group companies will move to the new facility.





The contract engineering service of Pratt & Whitney’s United Technologies Corporation India is also planning to open in early 2023 in the same location.





Dr Mauro Atalla, Senior Vice President, Engineering & Technology, Collins Aerospace, said, “The opening of these new facilities in Bengaluru shows our continued commitment in India, expanding our capabilities and accelerating transformative technologies for a safer, more connected and sustainable world.”





Kevin Myers, Vice President and Head of Enterprise Operations, Collins Aerospace, said the new centre will help Collins bring operational synergy and economies of scale and support future growth opportunities and customer requirements. 'We will host some 1,700 employees at the new site once it is fully completed in 2026,” he added.





According to Collins, both new sites have been designed to the latest standards for sustainable construction. The GETC has been certified with the United States Green Building Council Platinum Rating (USGBC) with solar power capabilities, zero water discharge facilities and other features.





The centre is Industry 4.0 compliant, and its Building Management System is a connected ecosystem which helps monitor and control air, water, temperature, and humidity at critical process points to help maintain product quality with quick issue resolution.





A USGBC Silver and IGBC Gold building certification have also been awarded to Collins India Operations Centre. In addition, the campus is an energy-efficient site with best practices followed in line with BEE-India & Global Best Management Practices.







