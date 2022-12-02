



New Delhi: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said that there is no space for hate speech in democracy and added that extremism in terrorism is against the very meaning of Islam because this religion means "peace."





While addressing the summit titled, "Role of Ulema in Fostering a Culture of Interfaith Peace and Social Harmony in India and Indonesia," on Tuesday, Doval said, "There is no space for hate speech in a democracy and "Extremism in terrorism is against the very meaning of Islam because Islam means peace."





At the summit, All India Ulema and Mashaikh Board (AIUMB) President Syed Ashraf Kichauchawi and General Secretary Syed Salman Chishty from Ajmer Dargah Sharif held a meeting with Doval and Indonesia's Minister Mohammad Mahfud at the Interfaith Peace and Social Harmony Summit in India Islamic Culture Centre (IICC) in New Delhi.





Mohammad Mahfud said, "Religion should be a source of peace, not reason for discord, conflict or violence and it should be used as a unifying tool." Hazrat Syed Mohammad Ashraf Kichhauchhvi, Founder and President of All India Ulama & Mashaikh Board and Chairman of World Sufi Forum attended a dinner meeting at NSA Office.





During his meeting, Indonesian Minister Mohammad Mehfood Hazrat presented a book "Tasawwuf in 21st Century: To Solve Global Crisis". NSA Ajit Doval introduced AIUMB President and WSF Chairman as a renowned Sufi Cleric of India who he stressed is spreading the message of Peace, Harmony of Sufi Saints in India.





Haji Syed Salman Chishty from Ajmer Dargah Sharif, General Secretary at World Sufi Forum and All India Ulama and Mashaikh Board represented Indian Sufi Muslims at Peace Summit. Haji Syed Salman Chishty said, "India is the land of Sufi Saint, Spiritual Teachers and Indian Muslims are living in peace and harmony with all faith practitioners across India with the light of Sufi Principals of Love All and Hate None, Serve all with Unconditional Love," according to the official statement.





Haji Syed Salman Chishty tweeted, "There is no space for hate speech in a democracy: NSA #AjitDoval sb. Minister Mohammed Mahfud Mahmodin @mohmahfudmd said, Religion should be a "source of peace, not reason for discord, conflict or violence", and it should be used as a unifying tool. @aiumbofficial @samirsaran."





Ajit Doval expressed gratitude to Indonesian minister Mohammad Mahfud for bringing a high-level Ulema delegation to India, according to the official statement. He said that the aim of the discussion was to bring together the Ulemas of India and Indonesia and scholars to promote "tolerance, harmony and peaceful co-existence."





NSA Ajit Doval emphasised that the people need to develop a common narrative on de-radicalisation. He stressed that "there was no place for hate speech, prejudice, propaganda, demonization, violence, conflict and misuse of religion for narrow ends" in democracy. He said that "extremism and terrorism were against the very meaning of Islam."





Doval added, "Islam ordains that the most excellent form of Jihad is 'Jihad Afzal' - that is, Jihad against one's senses or ego- and not against innocent civilians. Notably, Indonesian minister Mohammed Mahfud MD visited India at the invitation of National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. Visiting Ulema from Indonesia also interacted with their Indian counterparts.







