ZU-23 Soviet era towed 23×152mm anti-aircraft twin-barrelled auto-cannon





Operation Sindoor, executed by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in early May 2025, has been widely regarded as a watershed moment in South Asian military history, dramatically shifting the regional balance of aerial power and setting back Pakistan’s air capabilities by at least five years.





The operation was launched as a direct response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians and was attributed to Pakistan-based militant groups.





Initial Indian strikes on May 6 and 7 targeted terror infrastructure in Bahawalpur and Muridke, prompting Pakistan to retaliate with missile attacks. However, India’s layered air defence network neutralised most of these incoming threats, setting the stage for a swift and decisive counter-offensive by the IAF.





The conflict escalated rapidly on the night of May 9–10, when the IAF launched a meticulously planned, multi-phase air assault deep into Pakistani territory. Utilising a formidable arsenal of stand-off weapons—including air-launched cruise missiles, long-range precision munitions, and advanced loitering munitions such as the Harop and Harpy—Indian aircraft struck key air bases across Pakistan, from Sargodha and Jacobabad to a military cantonment in Karachi.





The attack on Bholari air base was particularly devastating, obliterating a hangar that housed a Saab 2000 airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft and several Western-origin fighter jets. The scale of destruction was such that, days later, debris remained uncleared, underscoring the magnitude of the damage.





A central objective of Operation Sindoor was to disable Pakistan’s ability to mount an effective aerial response by targeting its air defence and radar networks.





Indian forces systematically destroyed radar stations across Pakistani Punjab, using precision strikes that “blinded” Pakistan’s surveillance capabilities and forced its air force to operate cautiously within its own territory. By May 8, key radar coverage had been neutralised, creating vast gaps in Pakistan’s aerial surveillance and leaving its aircraft vulnerable to further attacks.





The operation’s impact was not limited to hardware destruction. Indian strikes on command and control centres at Chaklala, Sargodha, and Murid air bases—using high-precision supersonic cruise missiles such as the Rampage and SCALP—severely disrupted Pakistan’s ability to coordinate air operations.





The chain of communication between airborne early-warning systems and ground control was broken, resulting in a state of “decision paralysis” within the Pakistani command structure. This breakdown forced Pakistani aircraft to resort to desperate measures, such as using civilian air corridors for cover, a tactic that underscored the extent of their disarray.





Pakistan’s attempts to retaliate with Chinese and Turkish missiles and drones were largely ineffective, as India’s multi-layered air defence—including modern S-400 systems and even older L-70 and Zu-23 guns—intercepted most incoming threats. In some cases, Pakistani missiles failed to detonate and were recovered intact by Indian villagers, highlighting the technical shortcomings of Pakistan’s imported weaponry.





Meanwhile, Indian artillery and rocket units maintained pressure on the Pakistan Army along the Jammu and Kashmir front, ensuring that the conflict remained multi-dimensional and unrelenting.





The precision and power of India’s strikes, tracked in real-time by satellites and Indian AWACS aircraft, sent a clear message about India’s intent and capability. Military insiders described the operation as a masterclass in modern warfare, combining surgical strikes with psychological impact to create a lasting deterrent.





The operation also exposed vulnerabilities in Pakistan’s reliance on foreign-supplied equipment, with Indian vintage systems like Pechora and OSA-AK often outperforming newer imports.





By the morning of May 10, the intensity and effectiveness of the Indian strikes had compelled Pakistan to seek a ceasefire through diplomatic and military backchannels. Indian officials emphasised that the operation was not a token response but a calibrated effort to inflict lasting damage on both Pakistan’s terror infrastructure and the military apparatus that shields it.





While the IAF continues to conduct post-strike technical assessments, preliminary analysis suggests that Operation Sindoor achieved its strategic objectives, delivering a decisive blow to Pakistan’s air power and altering the regional security calculus for years to come.





Operation Sindoor stands as one of the most impactful air campaigns in recent history, executed with precision, resolve, and a message that resonates far beyond the subcontinent. Its a lesson being learned quickly by friendly countries to effectively neutralise enemy position without any fuss. Ops Sindoor has indeed become a beacon or a complete role model for countries to adopt to safeguard their safety and security.





It has without question redefined India’s approach to cross-border threats, signalling a shift from restraint to proactive dominance and setting a new benchmark for military deterrence in South Asia.





Based On Zee News Report







