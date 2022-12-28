



The Ministry of Defence, intends to procure quantity 252 (Two Hundred and Fifty Two) x High Mobility Vehicle, 6x6 Gun Towing Vehicles through fast track procedure under emergency procurement and seeks participation in the procurement process from prospective Bidders subject to requirements in succeeding paragraphs.





Broad Description of Equipment/ System. There is an urgent operational requirement of quantity 252 (Two Hundred and Fifty Two) x High Mobility Vehicle 6x6 Gun Towing Vehicles for medium Artillery Regiments and Air Defence Regiments with operational role along Northern Borders. The 6x6 Gun Tower Vehicles, will provide mobility to medium guns and radars, to carry out movement and redeployment.





The procurement case is processed under Buy (Indian) category as per Para 9 of Chapter I and through Fast Track Procedure of Chapter V of DAP-2020. The procurement is being carried out by Open Tender Enquiry.





Demonstration will be carried out on ‘No Cost No Commitment’ basis, at a location and date decided by Empowered Committee or representatives nominated by the Empowered Committee. The TEC and CNC would be carried out by members of the Empowered Committee. The Demonstration/ Evaluation would be carried out by the members of the Empowered Committee or the representatives nominated by the Empowered Committee.





Delivery of equipment contracted to be completed within 12 months from the date of signing of contract.







