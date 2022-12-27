



New Delhi: In a telephonic conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday exchanged views about the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.





PM Modi strongly reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of hostilities, saying that both sides should revert to dialogue and diplomacy to find a lasting solution to their differences, read Prime Minister's Office press release.





He also conveyed India's support for any peace efforts and assured India's commitment to continue providing humanitarian assistance for the affected civilian population, added the release.





Zelenskyy, in a phone call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, sought India's help in the implementation of a peace formula with Russia.





"I had a phone call with PM Modi & wished a successful G20 presidency. It was on this platform that I announced the peace formula and now I count on India's participation in its implementation. I also thanked for humanitarian aid and support in the UN," tweeted the Ukrainian President.





Meanwhile, the President of Ukraine conveyed his best wishes for India's Presidency of the G20.





PM Modi explained the main priorities of India's G20 Presidency, including giving a voice to the concerns of developing nations on issues like food and energy security, added the release.





The two leaders discussed opportunities for strengthening bilateral cooperation. PM Modi requested the Ukraine authorities to facilitate arrangements for the continued education of Indian students, who had to return from Ukraine earlier this year.





Earlier on Monday, Ukraine called for Russia to be removed from the United Nations, where Moscow can veto any resolution as a permanent member of the Security Council.





"Ukraine calls on the member states of the UN... to deprive the Russian Federation of its status as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and to exclude it from the UN as a whole," the foreign ministry said in a statement.





In a related development, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are likely to communicate via video link his week, Russian state news agency TASS said on Monday, without giving details of the timing or format.





Both leaders are facing immense criticism worldwide due to the Ukraine-Russia war and the surge in Covid-19 cases in China.





According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Putin and Xi maintain regular communication and preparations for further talks between them are underway.





"Our leaders maintain regular communication. We are actually getting ready for further talks. When and how they will take place, we will let you know in due time," he said when asked if the leaders might hold talks before the end of this year.





Beijing said earlier that Putin and Xi maintain regular contact through various channels.





Vedomosti, a Moscow-based newspaper, reported earlier, citing a diplomatic source, that the Russian and Chinese presidents would hold talks before the New Year, where they would sum up 2022, reported TASS.







