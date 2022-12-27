



The Jammu and Kashmir administration has formed a committee comprising top officials of the civil administration and the police to make arrangements for a G20 event scheduled to be held in the UT next year.





The committee will be headed by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Home Department, Raj Kumar Goyal.





Matter of Pride





Holding of a G20 event in J&K holds significant importance for the country. It will send a message to the international community regarding the situation in the UT after abrogation of its special status in 2019. Pakistan had already objected to holding the event in J&K.





Other senior members of the committee include Dilbag Singh, Director General of Police (DGP), Rashmi Ranjan Swain, Special DGP, Criminal Investigation Department, and Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary, Jal Shakti Department, among others.





In an order, the administration said, “In view of the visit of officials from G20 participating countries/organisations to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, sanction is hereby accorded for the constitution of a committee to oversee the preparations related to the G20 event.”





Lt Governor Manoj Sinha had recently stated that one event of G20 had been scheduled for Srinagar while the administration had requested the Centre to hold one event at Jammu as well. However, the response of the Central Government was awaited.





